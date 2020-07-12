/
south portland
189 Apartments for rent in South Portland, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
13 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
28 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Corbett Heights
3916 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,230
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-bedroom apartments near OHSU campuses, South Waterfront and downtown. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, gym, elevator, bike storage and BBQ/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,375
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of South Portland
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,187
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
995 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,471
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Tanner Flats
2004 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanner Flats in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
288 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
33 Units Available
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,136
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
72 Units Available
Grand Belmont
514 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Grand + Belmont. 131 historically inspired apartment homes for rent on the Central Eastside. A quintessential Portland neighborhood where innovators, problem-solvers, thought-leaders and button-pushers thrive.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,345
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Museum Place
1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,304
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1139 sqft
Situated in the Cultural Arts District. Floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient appliances, and full-size washer and dryer found in every apartment. On-site rock climbing wall and rooftop garden. Streetcar stop located outside the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Maurice Dear & Whitney Gray
411 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a Walkscore Rating of 100, it's easy to see why Maurice Dear and Whitney Gray Apartments offer a great value in downtown living.
