159 Apartments for rent in Downtown Portland, Portland, OR

$
24 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
$
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,471
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
18 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,176
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
$
12 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,000
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
288 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
5 Units Available
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
132 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
$
13 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
$
33 Units Available
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,136
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
10 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
4 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,345
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
7 Units Available
Museum Place
1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,304
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1139 sqft
Situated in the Cultural Arts District. Floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient appliances, and full-size washer and dryer found in every apartment. On-site rock climbing wall and rooftop garden. Streetcar stop located outside the property.
10 Units Available
Maurice Dear & Whitney Gray
411 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a Walkscore Rating of 100, it's easy to see why Maurice Dear and Whitney Gray Apartments offer a great value in downtown living.
29 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,497
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
4 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,198
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
$
11 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Portland
$
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
$
28 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
16 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
9 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Downtown Portland
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Downtown Portland, OR

Downtown Portland transformed from a sleepy little town known for its logging industry to a city filled with arts, microbreweries, indie boutiques, and a thriving, creative spirit. The compact Downtown area is prime for residents looking for urban living with accessibility to all of the amenities you could want. Although Downtown Portland was once considered inexpensive, its growing rents match its evolving reputation as a world-class neighborhood with a unique vibe.

Downtown Portland is a compact powerhouse of things to do and see at just one-square-mile, although it's easy to walk from one neighborhood to the other. Portlanders value their outdoor time and quality of life while working hard at their prospective careers. And because of the attractiveness of the city's quirky vibe and independent spirit, more remote workers are moving into the neighborhood to set up shop in their Downtown Portland apartments, coffee shops, and co-working spaces.

Transportation

Driving in Downtown Portland

Getting around by foot, public transportation, or car is easy in Downtown Portland. Hop on I-405 for a short loop around Downtown west of the Willamette River. You can also cross both the Marquam Bridge and Fremont Bridge on the 405 to access the Lloyd District, Buckman, and Hosford-Abernethy areas. I-405 also connects to I-5, which runs north and south opposite of Downtown Portland across the Willamette River.

Downtown Portland Public Transit

TriMet is a reliable choice for locals looking to get around Downtown Portland, nearby neighborhoods, PDX Portland International Airport, and out to the surrounding suburbs. The comprehensive public transportation system includes the MAX Light Rail, WES Commuter Rail, buses, and the popular Portland Streetcar.

Walking is one of the preferred modes of transportation around Portland, and rideshares on Lyft and Uber are also available. Unlike other cities, Portland, Oregon, also makes biking easy and desirable with plenty of bike lanes. Locals can take advantage of the local Biketown bike-sharing program to get everywhere they need to go on two wheels.

Demographics

Portland draws an eclectic mix of residents, though you'll find an influx of professionals in their mid-30s to 40s living in its Downtown core. The area is also home to Portland State University and offers an urban playground for students looking to live, learn, and play in the City of Roses.

An influx of new Downtown Portland apartment complexes is also attracting an affluent crowd and families looking for good schools and kid-friendly attractions. Newcomers can still find older apartment buildings or more reasonable rents in nearby neighborhoods, although Downtown Portland still reigns as one of the most popular places to live in the city.

Although you can live in a modern high rise with all the amenities in Downtown Portland, keep in mind this is a city known for its low-key, hipster vibe. Backyard chicken coops are common throughout area neighborhoods, as well as an anything-goes dress code and love for all things indie.

Top Tourists Attractions

Downtown Portland is a stomping ground for some of the city's best attractions packed into a small space. Music lovers can take in a concert at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall or the Old Church concert Hall. Downtown Portland is also home to the Portland Art Museum with rotating exhibits like Art and Race Matters, Volcano!, and the Art of Reading, among others.

When you live in Downtown Portland, you're never far from the city's other attractions like Washington Park, Pittock Mansion, and the International Rose Test Garden. Take your pick and spend the day exploring to get to know your new city.

Parks and Recreation

Portland, Oregon, holds a long-standing reputation of being rainy and dreary, especially during winter months. Locals don't seem to mind and alternate between intimate pop-up concerts in local pubs and winter hikes until the weather warms when everyone embraces the great outdoors.

And despite its cozy urban core, Downtown Portland values its waterfront and green space like the 36.59-acre Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Spend the day biking, strolling, and meeting new neighbors against a backdrop of the Willamette River. The Lan Su Chinese Gardens oasis will make you forget you're skirting the edges of Downtown Portland.

These quaint gardens were built by Chinese artisans from Suzhou for a stunning scene right out of a storybook. As one of the most authentic Chinese gardens outside of China, the grounds feature a tea house and garden shop, along with plants and a reprieve from city living. There's also more nature to experience beyond Portland's city limits. Locals who want to get away from it all can drive a few hours to Columbia River Gorge, or the Oregon Coast.

Get ready to call the City of Roses home and embrace its progressive yet laid-back vibe where anything goes. Come prepared to sign and score the best deals on a Downtown Portland apartment where the best views of the city or Willamette are a coveted place to make yourself right at home.

