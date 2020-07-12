159 Apartments for rent in Downtown Portland, Portland, OR
Downtown Portland transformed from a sleepy little town known for its logging industry to a city filled with arts, microbreweries, indie boutiques, and a thriving, creative spirit. The compact Downtown area is prime for residents looking for urban living with accessibility to all of the amenities you could want. Although Downtown Portland was once considered inexpensive, its growing rents match its evolving reputation as a world-class neighborhood with a unique vibe.
Downtown Portland is a compact powerhouse of things to do and see at just one-square-mile, although it's easy to walk from one neighborhood to the other. Portlanders value their outdoor time and quality of life while working hard at their prospective careers. And because of the attractiveness of the city's quirky vibe and independent spirit, more remote workers are moving into the neighborhood to set up shop in their Downtown Portland apartments, coffee shops, and co-working spaces.
Driving in Downtown Portland
Getting around by foot, public transportation, or car is easy in Downtown Portland. Hop on I-405 for a short loop around Downtown west of the Willamette River. You can also cross both the Marquam Bridge and Fremont Bridge on the 405 to access the Lloyd District, Buckman, and Hosford-Abernethy areas. I-405 also connects to I-5, which runs north and south opposite of Downtown Portland across the Willamette River.
Downtown Portland Public Transit
TriMet is a reliable choice for locals looking to get around Downtown Portland, nearby neighborhoods, PDX Portland International Airport, and out to the surrounding suburbs. The comprehensive public transportation system includes the MAX Light Rail, WES Commuter Rail, buses, and the popular Portland Streetcar.
Walking is one of the preferred modes of transportation around Portland, and rideshares on Lyft and Uber are also available. Unlike other cities, Portland, Oregon, also makes biking easy and desirable with plenty of bike lanes. Locals can take advantage of the local Biketown bike-sharing program to get everywhere they need to go on two wheels.
Portland draws an eclectic mix of residents, though you'll find an influx of professionals in their mid-30s to 40s living in its Downtown core. The area is also home to Portland State University and offers an urban playground for students looking to live, learn, and play in the City of Roses.
An influx of new Downtown Portland apartment complexes is also attracting an affluent crowd and families looking for good schools and kid-friendly attractions. Newcomers can still find older apartment buildings or more reasonable rents in nearby neighborhoods, although Downtown Portland still reigns as one of the most popular places to live in the city.
Although you can live in a modern high rise with all the amenities in Downtown Portland, keep in mind this is a city known for its low-key, hipster vibe. Backyard chicken coops are common throughout area neighborhoods, as well as an anything-goes dress code and love for all things indie.
Downtown Portland is a stomping ground for some of the city's best attractions packed into a small space. Music lovers can take in a concert at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall or the Old Church concert Hall. Downtown Portland is also home to the Portland Art Museum with rotating exhibits like Art and Race Matters, Volcano!, and the Art of Reading, among others.
When you live in Downtown Portland, you're never far from the city's other attractions like Washington Park, Pittock Mansion, and the International Rose Test Garden. Take your pick and spend the day exploring to get to know your new city.
Portland, Oregon, holds a long-standing reputation of being rainy and dreary, especially during winter months. Locals don't seem to mind and alternate between intimate pop-up concerts in local pubs and winter hikes until the weather warms when everyone embraces the great outdoors.
And despite its cozy urban core, Downtown Portland values its waterfront and green space like the 36.59-acre Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Spend the day biking, strolling, and meeting new neighbors against a backdrop of the Willamette River. The Lan Su Chinese Gardens oasis will make you forget you're skirting the edges of Downtown Portland.
These quaint gardens were built by Chinese artisans from Suzhou for a stunning scene right out of a storybook. As one of the most authentic Chinese gardens outside of China, the grounds feature a tea house and garden shop, along with plants and a reprieve from city living. There's also more nature to experience beyond Portland's city limits. Locals who want to get away from it all can drive a few hours to Columbia River Gorge, or the Oregon Coast.
Get ready to call the City of Roses home and embrace its progressive yet laid-back vibe where anything goes. Come prepared to sign and score the best deals on a Downtown Portland apartment where the best views of the city or Willamette are a coveted place to make yourself right at home.