159 Apartments for rent in Downtown Portland, Portland, OR

Downtown Portland transformed from a sleepy little town known for its logging industry to a city filled with arts, microbreweries, indie boutiques, and a thriving, creative spirit. The compact Downtown area is prime for residents looking for urban living with accessibility to all of the amenities you could want. Although Downtown Portland was once considered inexpensive, its growing rents match its evolving reputation as a world-class neighborhood with a unique vibe.

Downtown Portland is a compact powerhouse of things to do and see at just one-square-mile, although it's easy to walk from one neighborhood to the other. Portlanders value their outdoor time and quality of life while working hard at their prospective careers. And because of the attractiveness of the city's quirky vibe and independent spirit, more remote workers are moving into the neighborhood to set up shop in their Downtown Portland apartments, coffee shops, and co-working spaces.