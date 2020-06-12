Apartment List
/
OR
/
portland
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM

109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1103 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Pearl
15 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Eliot
8 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Raleigh Hills
13 Units Available
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
963 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Old Town Chinatown
25 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Buckman
73 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Buckman
77 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Arbor Lodge
42 Units Available
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
Verified

1 of 238

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Goose Hollow
8 Units Available
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
995 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
South Portland
16 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pearl
22 Units Available
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Buckman
21 Units Available
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
44 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1166 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Nob Hill
21 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1098 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Buckman
3 Units Available
2121 Belmont
2121 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1513 sqft
Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, granite counter-tops, and hardwood floors. Amenities include internet access and 24-hr gym. Only a short drive across the Willamette River to the University District and downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Pearl
137 Units Available
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nob Hill
12 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
988 sqft
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pearl
33 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sullivan's Gulch
41 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Pleasant Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kerns
22 Units Available
Aura Burnside
77 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1102 sqft
Prime location in the heart of the Central Eastside. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with bathtubs, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Community has media room, lobby, and game room.

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Accessible ApartmentsPortland Apartments under $1,000Portland Apartments under $1,100Portland Apartments under $1,200
    Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool
    Portland Apartments with Washer-DryerPortland Cheap PlacesPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Furnished ApartmentsPortland Luxury PlacesPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
    Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
    PearlRichmondKerns
    Goose HollowSouth Portland

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
    Concordia University-Portland