104 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with hardwood floors

South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,284
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1005 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Downtown Portland
6 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Mt. Tabor
1 Unit Available
Julie Ann Apartments
711 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,035
430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julie Ann Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Nob Hill
55 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Nob Hill
63 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,140
384 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
South Portland
19 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,975
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,883
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
$
Nob Hill
11 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,145
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Downtown Portland
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,217
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Eliot
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,281
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
$
Pearl
32 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
Sullivan's Gulch
38 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Pearl
10 Units Available
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,324
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1025 sqft
Near Jamison Park. Close to the MAX Light Rail line. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a property boasting a rooftop lounge with downtown Portland views. Car parking and free bike storage available.
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,261
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
$
Nob Hill
9 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
$
Downtown Portland
19 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,242
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portland, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

