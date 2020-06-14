108 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,608
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
988 sqft
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eliot
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,281
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kerns
18 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
995 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pearl
32 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sullivan's Gulch
39 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,398
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pearl
10 Units Available
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,324
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1025 sqft
Near Jamison Park. Close to the MAX Light Rail line. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a property boasting a rooftop lounge with downtown Portland views. Car parking and free bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,261
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bridgeton
1 Unit Available
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
49 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nob Hill
9 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Town Chinatown
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Portland
19 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,242
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Boise
77 Units Available
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,380
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Portland
15 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,048
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Portland, OR

Portland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

