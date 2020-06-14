136 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, OR

AL
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Downtown Portland
136 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,449
623 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Nob Hill
12 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
671 sqft
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Park 19 Apartments
550 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,075
860 sqft
Situated in the Northwest District. Boutique apartment community offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, and terrace-style patios or balconies. Clubhouse, courtyard, business center and dog park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Nob Hill
55 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
740 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Nob Hill
23 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,537
762 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
South Portland
19 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,517
968 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Nob Hill
11 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
576 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Downtown Portland
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,364
664 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sullivan's Gulch
38 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,128
608 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pearl
9 Units Available
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,537
685 sqft
Near Jamison Park. Close to the MAX Light Rail line. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a property boasting a rooftop lounge with downtown Portland views. Car parking and free bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Hazelwood
18 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
664 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,261
610 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
749 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
9 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
697 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
South Portland
18 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 238

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Goose Hollow
7 Units Available
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,433
683 sqft
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
Rent Report
Portland

June 2020 Portland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portland Rent Report. Portland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Portland rents declined slightly over the past month

Portland rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portland stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,322 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Portland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Portland over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Portland rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Portland, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Portland is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Portland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,322 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Portland.
    • While rents in Portland fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and San Diego (+0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portland than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Portland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

