Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Downtown Portland
8 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,217
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilkes
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,265
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Slabtown Flats
1885 NW Quimby Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
965 sqft
You know that magical moment in Portland where the forest and the city collide? That’s Slabtown. And within Slabtown, there is a place where history and tradition meet modern design and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Richmond
3 Units Available
Move the House Apartments
3810 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move the House is a 26 apartment home mid-rise in the heart of Portland's vibrant Richmond neighborhood. Offering studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Multnomah Village
11 Units Available
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
998 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pearl
32 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kerns
17 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
995 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Buckman
21 Units Available
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,333
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hosford-Abernethy
4 Units Available
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,462
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,242
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,456
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kerns
25 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,224
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kerns
17 Units Available
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
957 sqft
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,269
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Nob Hill
8 Units Available
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,429
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1107 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
14 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Pearl
22 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,410
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,339
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Nob Hill
21 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,256
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1098 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,293
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,608
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
988 sqft
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portland, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

