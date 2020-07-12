/
pearl
146 Apartments for rent in Pearl, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
135 Units Available
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
44 Units Available
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Wyatt
1221 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,460
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,835
1589 sqft
Comfortable units in a smoke-free community. Apartments feature large windows, old brickwork and modern kitchen appliances. Located close to the Ecotrust building, which hosts a farmer's market regularly. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,379
829 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1275 sqft
Modern living in the Pearl District. Within walking distance to restaurants and salons. Apartment community has controlled access and features a rooftop deck. Units boast stainless steel appliances, alarm systems, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
10th @ Hoyt
925 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,247
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
987 sqft
Minutes from the water and I-405. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, walk-in closets and granite countertops. A full gym, fire pit and hot tub are available on-site. Dog and cats are welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,334
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1025 sqft
Near Jamison Park. Close to the MAX Light Rail line. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a property boasting a rooftop lounge with downtown Portland views. Car parking and free bike storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Couch 9
135 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
976 sqft
Highly desirable luxury apartments near the Brewery Blocks and Interstate 405. The beautiful units have high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. An on-site tasting room keeps wine enthusiasts happy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$985
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Bridgetown Lofts
1850 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within easy reach to I-405. Apartments featuring Euro-style cabinets, quartz counters and wide plank floors in a community with spectacular riverfront views. Communal lounge, courtyard, fitness center and rooftop terrace for residents' enjoyment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Crane Flats and Lofts
720 Northwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,749
746 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome Home! Built in 1909 by Portland's first city-appointed architect, Crane Lofts offers edgy design aspects such as exposed brick and duct work, original eight-foot windows and cement pillars.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,471
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
