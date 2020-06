Amenities

Welcome to 420 West 111th Street, to this open-view elegant one-bedroom apartment. This beautiful home comes fully furnished with everything included, including cable and internet service for the same rent of only $1,950 per month. The building is situated directly across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park and you have a beautiful wide-open view with lots of sunshine and airflow. Laundry in the building. Call for more information.



Please note: Balcony is under repair and will not be accessible until further notice