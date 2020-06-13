/
/
upper montclair
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM
240 Apartments for rent in Upper Montclair, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
34 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
31 OAKWOOD AVE
31 Oakwood Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3rd fl , 2 BR apt. LR, Kit, 2 BR, Ba, storage. Laundry in basement. Close to UM transportation, shops & restaurants
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
470 Valley Road
470 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
856 sqft
quite small condominium complex in the best area of Montclair with any public transportation to NYC.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
429 VALLEY RD
429 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious second floor apartment with six rooms. Two bedrooms, large living room with decorative fireplace, french doors to a window filled sunroom. Formal dining room, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup in basement with storage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 BROOKFIELD RD
38 Brookfield Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous unit offers 2 floors of living with 3 second floor bedrooms and 2 third floor bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors set this unit apart. Dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer/dryer included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 MOUNTAIN TER
14 Mountain Terrace, Upper Montclair, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2074 sqft
Fabulous Tudor with charming detail a short distance to train, Iris Gardens, Park and Pool. Property also features a back yard patio spacious grass backyard with trees & shrubs for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Montclair
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
570 BLOOMFIELD AVE
570 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio apartment in the center of downtown Montclair. Featuring hardwood floors and access to laundry facilities in building. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
125 WOODLAWN AVE
125 Woodlawn Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
80 MIDLAND AVE
80 Midland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Welcome to an all utilities included Montclair rental! Step onto the Brazilian Walnut front porch and enter the foyer of this absolutely charming colonial house filled with bright light.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Upper Mountain Ave
25 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 10-8
181 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INWOOD ONE BEDROOM RENTAL. Living/Dining Rm Combo, Eat-in-kitchen, Bedroom, Full bath. Rent includes heat, hot water, ckg gas. Tenant pays Electric ( lights & AC) Laundry facilities in building. New SS Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Upper Montclair rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Upper Montclair area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Upper Montclair from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJ