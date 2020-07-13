AL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:09 PM

241 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in New York, NY

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:04am
2 Units Available
West Village
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
20 Cornelia Street is located at 20 Cornelia Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 20 Cornelia Street offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 10:06pm
3 Units Available
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,980
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,024
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:29am
3 Units Available
Upper West Side
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,990
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19 W 69TH ST. in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Village
101 Avenue D
101 Avenue D, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311740 AWESOME ALCOVE STUDIO LOFT with Condo-like finishes in a LUXURY building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
149 E 72nd St
149 East 72nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,906
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio on Lexington and 72nd - Property Id: 185950 Spacious studio on Lexington and 72nd! Will not last! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185950 Property Id 185950 (RLNE5895247)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
707 W 176th St 4
707 West 176th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Huge One Bedroom Apartment Washington Heights - Property Id: 125234 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment/ in the heart of Washington Heights, apartment is large and bright with high ceilings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue 3c
637 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Renovated Studio Apartment 141st street - Property Id: 86229 APARTMENT: Newly Renovated studio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Little Italy
164 Mott Street
164 Mott Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio on Mott street. Great central location close to multiple train lines: B/D Train On Grand St and a Few Blocks From The F Train On Broadway.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
312 West 23rd Street
312 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,950
1 Bedroom
Ask
This cozy studio is located in the heart of Chelsea! Steps away from transportation, amazing restaurants, great shopping, and attractions such as the Highline.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
116 West 131st Street
116 West 131st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD!! Large and serene studio on the first floor, featuring high ceilings and an open kitchen, which overlooks a huge private backyard! The backyard is enormous - a VERY rare find.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
146 W 73 St
146 West 73rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful apartment in the heart of the upper west side. Just a couple blocks from Central Park and the 1,2,3,B, C subway lines. Don't wait, call now!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
318 West 106th Street
318 West 106th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,466
Studio - West 106th St (West End Ave) Great deal on a rent stabilized unit!! Priced under market for the long run! Work from home on a quiet street, in a charming studio in great location.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
245 West 115th Street
245 West 115th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Ready for immediate occupancy, this furnished studio home can be delivered fully, partially, or completely unfurnished. This fully-equipped home has an abundance of storage, individually operated air conditioning, and a large bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park
4 Lexington Avenue
4 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED STUDIO IN DOORMAN BUILDING ACROSS FROM PARK!Available starting 3/15 or 4/1 no sooner or later.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
East Harlem
309 East 104th Street
309 East 104th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy this HUGE! Alcove Studio with Separate Kitchen, Living, Dining, and sleeping area! on a nice quiet street *Virtual tour available upon request* Unit includes: Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors WALK-IN CLOSET Brand new windows! Amazing

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Inwood
117 Post Avenue
117 Post Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,746
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gorgeous renovated 1 bedroom! TRAINS: 1, A to Dyckman Street No Broker Fee NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1728 Second Avenue
1728 2nd Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
856 West End Avenue
856 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
Prime upper west sideGreat Price Studio the best deal Spacious studio in a beautiful brownstone nestled in a tree- lined block of Upper West Side. Features separate full kitchen, bath.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
423 W 146th St
423 West 146th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,650
This townhouse studio comes with its own additional storage space. Located on a beautiful, quiet, tree lined street. This unit features an exposed brick wall, hard wood floors and lots of sunlight. Private entrance is located on street level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
347 Convent Avenue
347 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,719
NO FEE Brand New Renovated Studio in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
345 Convent Avenue
345 Convent Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE Brand New Renovated 1 Bedroom in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free! Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins! Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2490 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
2490 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
YOUR DREAM HOME HAS ARRIVED!!!MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM WITH STUNNING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!NO BROKER FEE!No fee stunning 1 bedroom in the heart of morningside!condo finishes, gorgeous stainless steel appliances!a must see unit!! do not wait to
Rent Report
New York

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

