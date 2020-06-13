Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

560 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

Elmora
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Downtown Elizabeth
2 Units Available
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
77 E Jersey St 1
77 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom near Waterfront - Property Id: 270656 Stunning 1st Floor-4 Bedroom in Central Area Fully Renovated and Ready to Move-In Near the Waterfront Near Shops, Restaurants, Jersey Gardens and Newark Airport Near NJ Turnpike, RT

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 NORTH AVE A1Z
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 235952 FULLY RENOVATED IN UNIT LAUNDRY DISHWASHER FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
425 Cherry St B2Z
425 Cherry Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
425 CHERRY STREET ELIZABETH NJ - Property Id: 293314 BEAUTIFULLY FULLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED HARDWOOD NEAR TRANSPORTATION 620+ CREDIT SCORE MUST MAKE GROSS INCOME 3X THE MONTHLY RENT NO EVICTIONS CALL OR TEXT

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
515 Elizabeth Ave
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom - Property Id: 157212 A spacious luxurious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom porch to facing front of the building located near Newark Airport, major highways (NJ TPK, 78, Pulaski, 1&9!), and public

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmora
1 Unit Available
76 Dehart Pl
76 Dehart Place, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
76 Dehart Place - Property Id: 290132 One bed one bath great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check before we move forward with any showings of the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
1341 North Ave 1a
1341 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 2 br apt in unit laundry all utilities - Property Id: 276053 =2 bedrooms= =All utilities included= =First floor= =Laundry in unit= =Sunny and spacious= =Parking available $75= =Pets $250 upfront $35 per month= =Landlord requires 600

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
443 Fulton St 2nd FL
443 Fulton St, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
443 Fulton 2nd FL - Property Id: 208725 This is a 4 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment. Newly renovated with new appliances. Very close to transportation, only 1.5 hours away from NYC. Will accept housing vouchers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
443 Fulton St 1st FL
443 Fulton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
443 Fulton 1st FL - Property Id: 208717 This is a 4 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment. Newly renovated with new appliances. Very close to transportation, only 1.5 hours away from NYC. Will accept housing vouchers.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
415 Jefferson Ave
415 Jefferson Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 1 bedroomLarge BedroomSpacious Living RoomDining Area Heat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood Flooring Throughout Updated BathroomRenovated Kitchen br Inc Parking --br Call SAM @ to view and for more infoiP

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Quality Hill
1 Unit Available
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Midtown Elizabeth
1 Unit Available
1080-1082 E GRAND ST
1080-1082 East Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious New Construction, 3 bed 2 bath apartment, in excellent location, close to train station, bus stops and major highways making commute to NYC or anywhere in New Jersey easy.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
314-316 MADISON AVE
314 Madison Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Comfortable apartment 3 Beds 1 Bath

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
923-925 EMMA ST
923-925 Emma Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 full bath apt in a recently updated 2 family house. Eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood floors throughout the apt.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North End
1 Unit Available
704 SOUTH PARK ST
704 Park Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Fee paid by owner. Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HjXrCoJefmnNew construction, won't long last. This favorably sized three bedroom, two bathroom apartment is surrounded by all that Elizabeth has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Keighry Head
1 Unit Available
1089 Anna St
1089 Anna Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2600 sqft
First floor apartment in a 2 family house – The entire apartment has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom ($1850 including all utilities) MORE ABOUT THIS APARTMENT Spacious apartment in a great location in Elizabeth with a 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Elmora
1 Unit Available
405-407 CHILTON ST
405-407 Chilton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,895
Lovely apartment very clean, ready to move by 1 June. Parquet floors throughout the house, formal dining room, formal living room. 3 bedrooms plus the front porch was used as a bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Elizabeth Port
1 Unit Available
221 CLARK PL 1
221 Clark Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Phenomenal 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath! Central air and heating, vinyl energy efficient windows and conveniently close to major forms of transportation!

Median Rent in Elizabeth

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elizabeth is $1,161, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,384.
Studio
$1,046
1 Bed
$1,161
2 Beds
$1,384
3+ Beds
$1,784
City GuideElizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ: One of "America's 50 Greenest Cities." (Popular Science)

Elizabeth, New Jersey, is a city that also knows how to relax. It's home to 46 parks, ranging from water parks for kids to nice green spaces. You'll have to look hard and bargain well to get a good deal when you search for an apartment. Getting an all-bills-paid apartment in Elizabeth, won't be the easiest, but it's your best chance to save your arm and leg.

Renting an Apartment

There are 11 neighborhoods in the city, each with its own charm and choice of housing. So whether you're looking for a 1 bedroom apartment near some restaurants and bar, a 2 bedroom apartment in a historical area, or are looking for a 3 bedroom apartment -- you'll be able to find it.

Because of the growing population, when you do look for a place, you should have everything in order. You don't need to go overboard and list your blood type and social security number, but make sure you have the basic reports and references ready to go.

The Neighborhoods of Elizabeth

Read on for a quick guide to the major areas in Elizabeth to help you determine which neighborhood is your best fit:

Bayway: You'll find bars, stylish stores, and restaurants here. It also has the bridge to Staten Island.

Midtown: The historical part of the city, but also has more modern sites including the Art Deco Hersh Tower.

Elmora: Has great restaurants and boutiques. There are some luxurious high rise apartment complexes.

Downtown: The oldest part of the city, it is one of the more desirable places to live.

Frog Hollow: This is a neighborhood that has the Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park, and is one of the more affordable places in Elizabeth.

Living in Elizabeth

Elizabeth is, to put it simply, a really nice place. It does have some very decent restaurants and great parks, and it's close enough to the bigger cities that you can have a night on the town. Elizabeth is a great spot if you like to travel; it's just a stone's throw from New York City, and with the Newark Airport only a half-hour drive away, it's a convenient jumping-off point for longer trips.

June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month

Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth

    As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.

    • Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
    • While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Elizabeth?
    In Elizabeth, the median rent is $1,046 for a studio, $1,161 for a 1-bedroom, $1,384 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,784 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elizabeth, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Elizabeth?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Elizabeth include Elmora.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Elizabeth?
    Some of the colleges located in the Elizabeth area include Kean University, LIU Brooklyn, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Elizabeth?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elizabeth from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

