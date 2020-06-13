560 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ📍
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 11
Elizabeth, New Jersey, is a city that also knows how to relax. It's home to 46 parks, ranging from water parks for kids to nice green spaces. You'll have to look hard and bargain well to get a good deal when you search for an apartment. Getting an all-bills-paid apartment in Elizabeth, won't be the easiest, but it's your best chance to save your arm and leg.
There are 11 neighborhoods in the city, each with its own charm and choice of housing. So whether you're looking for a 1 bedroom apartment near some restaurants and bar, a 2 bedroom apartment in a historical area, or are looking for a 3 bedroom apartment -- you'll be able to find it.
Because of the growing population, when you do look for a place, you should have everything in order. You don't need to go overboard and list your blood type and social security number, but make sure you have the basic reports and references ready to go.
Read on for a quick guide to the major areas in Elizabeth to help you determine which neighborhood is your best fit:
Bayway: You'll find bars, stylish stores, and restaurants here. It also has the bridge to Staten Island.
Midtown: The historical part of the city, but also has more modern sites including the Art Deco Hersh Tower.
Elmora: Has great restaurants and boutiques. There are some luxurious high rise apartment complexes.
Downtown: The oldest part of the city, it is one of the more desirable places to live.
Frog Hollow: This is a neighborhood that has the Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park, and is one of the more affordable places in Elizabeth.
Elizabeth is, to put it simply, a really nice place. It does have some very decent restaurants and great parks, and it's close enough to the bigger cities that you can have a night on the town. Elizabeth is a great spot if you like to travel; it's just a stone's throw from New York City, and with the Newark Airport only a half-hour drive away, it's a convenient jumping-off point for longer trips.
June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Elizabeth Rent Report. Elizabeth rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Elizabeth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Elizabeth rents held steady over the past month
Elizabeth rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Elizabeth stand at $1,162 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,384 for a two-bedroom. Elizabeth's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the New York Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Elizabeth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
- Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
- Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
- Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Elizabeth
As rents have fallen moderately in Elizabeth, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Elizabeth is less affordable for renters.
- Elizabeth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,384 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% decline in Elizabeth.
- While rents in Elizabeth fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Elizabeth than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.