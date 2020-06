560 Apartments for rent in Elizabeth, NJ

The Neighborhoods of Elizabeth

Read on for a quick guide to the major areas in Elizabeth to help you determine which neighborhood is your best fit:

Bayway: You'll find bars, stylish stores, and restaurants here. It also has the bridge to Staten Island.

Midtown: The historical part of the city, but also has more modern sites including the Art Deco Hersh Tower.

Elmora: Has great restaurants and boutiques. There are some luxurious high rise apartment complexes.

Downtown: The oldest part of the city, it is one of the more desirable places to live.

Frog Hollow: This is a neighborhood that has the Veterans Memorial Waterfront Park, and is one of the more affordable places in Elizabeth.