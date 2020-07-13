1168 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New York, NY

AL
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
21 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,286
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,738
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
15 Units Available
Murray Hill
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,887
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
42 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,877
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
57 Units Available
Midtown East
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,744
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
15 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,359
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,041
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
28 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,946
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,755
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,901
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,120
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
37 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,080
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,800
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,837
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,258
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
9 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,977
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,586
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,311
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,112
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,663
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
26 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,687
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
15 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,673
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,166
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,018
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
19 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,970
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,019
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
23 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,763
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,894
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,211
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,260
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,126
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
144 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,229
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
32 Units Available
Roosevelt Island
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,456
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,753
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,973
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Financial District
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,655
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,140
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
New York

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

