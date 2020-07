Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym pool package receiving sauna conference room courtyard media room yoga

NO BROKER FEES. Prism at Park Avenue South is a sensational new glass tower at Park Avenue South and 28th Street, poised to redefine the Manhattan skyline. Designed by architect Christian de Portzamparc, this extraordinary new high-rise provides an opportunity to live in what will be a new architectural landmark in New York City. Located steps from Madison Square Park and among celebrated neighborhoods including Gramercy Park, Union Square and NoMad, Prism provides a vibrant downtown lifestyle with world-class restaurants, parks, shopping, and convenient transportation options. Choose from luxury studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and an array of all-inclusive, first-class amenities.