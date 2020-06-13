158 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ📍
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 13
Woodland Park used to be called West Paterson, but residents voted in 1914 to change the name. The borough now enjoys a lower-than-average crime rate and has a population of almost 12,000, which has skyrocketed in recent years. That trend is only going to continue as more and more people discover the beauty of Woodland Park.
Woodland Park is an active community, frequently treating its citizens to parades, fireworks shows, food festivals, and public services such as rabies clinics for pets. The median household income of the borough is just a tick below New Jersey's average, and home values are above the state average.
The city's desirability means would-be residents should start their apartment hunt early -- plan to allocate at least a month (though two months would be preferable). It probably goes without saying, but show up to apartment showings with your proof of employment, credit report, and checkbook in tow -- you don't want to miss out on your dream residence because you weren't prepared!
Unless you're adapted to wintery weather, consider moving to Woodland Park during the spring or fall, when the temperatures are more moderate and the chance of precipitation is lower.
Cities and communities near Woodland Park include Paterson (population 149,000, two and a half miles away), Newark (population 274,000, 11 miles away, and Manhattan, NY (population 1.5 million, 15 miles away). While too small to have set neighborhoods, Woodland Park isn't lacking in community. Smaller communities in the area are Totowa borough, Little Falls, Paterson, Clifton, Haledon borough, Cedar Grove, Prospect Park and North Caldwell borough. You can easily rent an apartment in all of these surrounding communities.
Studio apartments in Westmount Village are a bit more than the national average, which is also the case for two bedrooms here. Homes for rent in the area are well-appointed but also run renters a pretty penny. Nearby in Little Falls, Great Notch Village rents one and two bedroom apartments that appeal to a broad spectrum of renters.
The average worker in Woodland Park commutes about 24 minutes to work, which is about average for the U.S. There are apartment complexes close to most of the area's major employers, and lucky residents enjoy the benefit of walking or biking to work.
One private school and the Woodland Park public school district service the educational needs of kindergarten through high school seniors. The private school is Windsor Academy. Charles Osborne School educates kindergarten through second graders, Beatrice Gilmore School takes care of third and fourth graders. Memorial Middle School handles fifth through eighth graders, and Passaic Valley Regional high school in nearby Little Falls takes over high school students. Many of the best places to live in Woodland Park are near the area's schools.
In addition to the campus of Berkley, Woodland Park is also close to a number of other postsecondary schools, including Passaic County Community College, Montclair State University, William Paterson University of New Jersey, Bergen Community College, Fairleigh Dickenson University (the metro campus), Rutgers University-Newark and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. This is a great place to live if you or a loved one is considering post-secondary education!
Available jobs in the area span different sectors and include those in the industries of construction, professional services, science and technology, public administration, education, food services and accommodations (hospitality), administrative positions, waste management workers, management, drivers (truck and delivery), sales, and health care. In other words, this area caters to folks in all industries.
Three major medical facilities serve the Woodland Park area: St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, Harlem Hospital Center, and Metropolitan Hospital Center. Air quality in Woodland Park is close to the national average (rated around 32). There is an average of 2.5 people per household, which is also close to the national average.
There are plenty of parks and recreational areas nearby, including Garrett Mountain Reservation, Frank Dzaccaria Memorial Park, and Memorial Park. Notable banks that operate in Woodland Park include PNC, JP Morgan Chase, BNY Mellon, and TD Bank.
Residents depend heavily on larger cities nearby for their television and radio programming. The area's most popular stations are broadcast from Paterson, Jersey City, and New York. Shopping and dining are convenient in Woodland Park - there are over 200 grocery stores, two supercenters (club-type stores), 32 gas stations and 280 full-service restaurants. You'll never be bored, hungry, or thirsty living here!