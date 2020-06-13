158 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ

Moving to Woodland Park

Woodland Park is an active community, frequently treating its citizens to parades, fireworks shows, food festivals, and public services such as rabies clinics for pets. The median household income of the borough is just a tick below New Jersey's average, and home values are above the state average.

The city's desirability means would-be residents should start their apartment hunt early -- plan to allocate at least a month (though two months would be preferable). It probably goes without saying, but show up to apartment showings with your proof of employment, credit report, and checkbook in tow -- you don't want to miss out on your dream residence because you weren't prepared!

Unless you're adapted to wintery weather, consider moving to Woodland Park during the spring or fall, when the temperatures are more moderate and the chance of precipitation is lower.