Apartment List
/
NJ
/
woodland park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ

📍

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
74 MARCELLUS AVE
74 Marcellus Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to 74 Marcellas Ave in Woodland Park! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath apartment on the 1st floor with a driveway and backyard!!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
89 ROSE PL
89 Rose Place, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 89 ROSE PL in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Woodland Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 10-8
181 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
INWOOD ONE BEDROOM RENTAL. Living/Dining Rm Combo, Eat-in-kitchen, Bedroom, Full bath. Rent includes heat, hot water, ckg gas. Tenant pays Electric ( lights & AC) Laundry facilities in building. New SS Appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
12 JEFFERSON PL
12 Jefferson Place, Totowa, NJ
Studio
$1,650
RENT THIS COZY-CLEAN & BRIGHT 2 BDRS APARTMENT-2ND FLOOR IN TOTOWA - EAT-KITCHEN, DINING-ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING-ROOM AND 1 BATH-ROOM. ALL BRAND-NEW HARD WOOD FLOORS & NEW STOVE. CLOSE TO PARK, NJ TRANSP.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
127 NELSON ST
127 Nelson Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained spacious 3bdrm apartment with lots of storage space. Nice hardwood floors throughout, updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer available. Access to yard with one parking spot, with additional on-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
City GuideWoodland Park
Maybe it's something in the water -- Woodland Park is home to a higher-than-normal number of pro athletes. New York Yankee Rick Cerone, New York Giant Keith Hamilton, MLB pitcher Victor Santos, and Olympic gymnast Natalia Shaposhnikova all resided in Woodland Park.

Woodland Park used to be called West Paterson, but residents voted in 1914 to change the name. The borough now enjoys a lower-than-average crime rate and has a population of almost 12,000, which has skyrocketed in recent years. That trend is only going to continue as more and more people discover the beauty of Woodland Park.

Moving to Woodland Park

Woodland Park is an active community, frequently treating its citizens to parades, fireworks shows, food festivals, and public services such as rabies clinics for pets. The median household income of the borough is just a tick below New Jersey's average, and home values are above the state average.

The city's desirability means would-be residents should start their apartment hunt early -- plan to allocate at least a month (though two months would be preferable). It probably goes without saying, but show up to apartment showings with your proof of employment, credit report, and checkbook in tow -- you don't want to miss out on your dream residence because you weren't prepared!

Unless you're adapted to wintery weather, consider moving to Woodland Park during the spring or fall, when the temperatures are more moderate and the chance of precipitation is lower.

The Neighborhoods of Woodland Park

Cities and communities near Woodland Park include Paterson (population 149,000, two and a half miles away), Newark (population 274,000, 11 miles away, and Manhattan, NY (population 1.5 million, 15 miles away). While too small to have set neighborhoods, Woodland Park isn't lacking in community. Smaller communities in the area are Totowa borough, Little Falls, Paterson, Clifton, Haledon borough, Cedar Grove, Prospect Park and North Caldwell borough. You can easily rent an apartment in all of these surrounding communities.

Studio apartments in Westmount Village are a bit more than the national average, which is also the case for two bedrooms here. Homes for rent in the area are well-appointed but also run renters a pretty penny. Nearby in Little Falls, Great Notch Village rents one and two bedroom apartments that appeal to a broad spectrum of renters.

Living in Woodland Park

The average worker in Woodland Park commutes about 24 minutes to work, which is about average for the U.S. There are apartment complexes close to most of the area's major employers, and lucky residents enjoy the benefit of walking or biking to work.

One private school and the Woodland Park public school district service the educational needs of kindergarten through high school seniors. The private school is Windsor Academy. Charles Osborne School educates kindergarten through second graders, Beatrice Gilmore School takes care of third and fourth graders. Memorial Middle School handles fifth through eighth graders, and Passaic Valley Regional high school in nearby Little Falls takes over high school students. Many of the best places to live in Woodland Park are near the area's schools.

In addition to the campus of Berkley, Woodland Park is also close to a number of other postsecondary schools, including Passaic County Community College, Montclair State University, William Paterson University of New Jersey, Bergen Community College, Fairleigh Dickenson University (the metro campus), Rutgers University-Newark and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. This is a great place to live if you or a loved one is considering post-secondary education!

Available jobs in the area span different sectors and include those in the industries of construction, professional services, science and technology, public administration, education, food services and accommodations (hospitality), administrative positions, waste management workers, management, drivers (truck and delivery), sales, and health care. In other words, this area caters to folks in all industries.

Three major medical facilities serve the Woodland Park area: St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, Harlem Hospital Center, and Metropolitan Hospital Center. Air quality in Woodland Park is close to the national average (rated around 32). There is an average of 2.5 people per household, which is also close to the national average.

There are plenty of parks and recreational areas nearby, including Garrett Mountain Reservation, Frank Dzaccaria Memorial Park, and Memorial Park. Notable banks that operate in Woodland Park include PNC, JP Morgan Chase, BNY Mellon, and TD Bank.

Residents depend heavily on larger cities nearby for their television and radio programming. The area's most popular stations are broadcast from Paterson, Jersey City, and New York. Shopping and dining are convenient in Woodland Park - there are over 200 grocery stores, two supercenters (club-type stores), 32 gas stations and 280 full-service restaurants. You'll never be bored, hungry, or thirsty living here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woodland Park?
The average rent price for Woodland Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodland Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodland Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woodland Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodland Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Woodland Park 2 BedroomsWoodland Park Apartments with Balcony
Woodland Park Apartments with GarageWoodland Park Apartments with Gym
Woodland Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer