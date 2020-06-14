Apartment List
745 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New York renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Kips Bay
54 Units Available
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,138
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,137
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper East Side
25 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,371
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
West Village
21 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,975
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,983
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,579
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Roosevelt Island
33 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,680
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,580
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Upper East Side
16 Units Available
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,925
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,740
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
12 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hell's Kitchen
16 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Midtown East
24 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,036
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,559
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,471
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Murray Hill
22 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,997
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,987
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,361
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hell's Kitchen
8 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,627
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,086
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,330
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Chelsea
12 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,201
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,446
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,119
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hell's Kitchen
20 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,621
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,266
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hell's Kitchen
17 Units Available
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,502
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,726
920 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Midtown East
6 Units Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,796
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
638 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Battery Park City
10 Units Available
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,652
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,719
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,720
671 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
Hell's Kitchen
14 Units Available
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,499
1 Bedroom
$2,750
2 Bedrooms
$4,217
Contemporary residential community offering yoga classes, a luxury concierge, and a fully equipped fitness center. Modern apartments in a convenient location between the Hudson River and Central Park. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:12pm
Financial District
11 Units Available
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Chelsea
37 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,880
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,605
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,870
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in New York, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New York renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

