Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry package receiving garage parking playground

NO BROKER FEES. West 96th Apartments in Manhattan is located between 96th and 97th Streets. Enjoy the convenience of being one block from B and C trains, 1-1/2 blocks from the 1, 2, 3 express trains, one block from Central Park and three blocks from Riverside Park. Find amazing dining and shopping right outside your door. Relax at our upgraded rooftop sundeck or garden courtyard or enjoy a work out in the fitness center. Many homes are newly-renovated, featuring hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stylish white-on-white cabinetry, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and environmentally friendly finishes as well as private patios with incredible views of Central Park West.