187 Cheap Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1105 First Avenue
1105 1st Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,950
In person tours available -NO FEE- Welcome home to this charming studio apartment located just two flights up between 60th Street and 61st Street! The apartment features a full pass-thru kitchen, large windows, exposed brick, and has a large closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
308 West 94th Street
308 West 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,999
200 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Manhattans Upper West Side, Studios 94 is a boutique extended stay option offering a consummate Big Apple experience at affordable prices. Stay 94 specializes in stays of 30 days or more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
345 W 145th Street
345 West 145th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillview Tower, with its 24/7 doorman, is one of the most sought-after addresses in Harlem!. The apartment is a newly renovated studio, with eastern exposure, that provides an abundance of natural sunlight.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
1567 York Avenue
1567 York Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,850
About The Apartment The unit is large, updated furnished bedroom for rent in a cozy two bedroom apartment located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on 83rd Street.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
656 St Nicholas Ave
656 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
600 West 196th Street
600 West 196th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Large one bedroom! Large closets! Large Living Room! Large bedroom!. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Only a few blocks away from the 1 and A trains. The building is near Fort Tryon Park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
340 East 83rd Street
340 East 83rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,999
Level up in this spacious studio in Manhattan's Yorkville neighborhood on the Upper East Side! This sunny walkup apartment features multiple closets, recently renovated hardwood floors, and a full bathtub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
520 West 183rd Street
520 West 183rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated Junior 1 bedroom in well maintained elevator building with live in super & laundry. Gorgeous open kitchen with breakfast bar/work station. Living room and kitchen have marble floors and the bedroom has hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
428 E 85th Street
428 East 85th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,900
350 sqft
Beautiful, sunny studio w/sep kitchen and full bath in a renovated residential residence in the heart of Yorkville. Hardwood floors, plenty of storage & new laundry room. EASY BOARD APPROVAL.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
146 W 73 St
146 West 73rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful apartment in the heart of the upper west side. Just a couple blocks from Central Park and the 1,2,3,B, C subway lines. Don't wait, call now!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chinatown
1 Unit Available
7 Chatham Square
7 Chatham Square, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
306 sqft
The office condo is located on Chatham Square between Doyers and Mott Street. in the heart of Chinatown ,Good for professional office, flexbile lease term. approximately 300 SF Heavy Foot Traffic Near Subway Lines

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Midtown East
1 Unit Available
316 East 49th Street
316 East 49th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,920
HUGE TRUE 1BR! HIGH CEILINGS! + QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM! A GREAT APARTMENT There's an open windowed kitchen and generous space to fit a kitchen island table.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
56 East 127th Street
56 East 127th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
ONE (1) FREE MONTH! This is a renovated estimated 650 square feet one bedroom apartment located on Madison Avenue and East 127th Street. The unit is located on the second floor of the walk-up brownstone.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
112 West 138th Street
112 Odell Clark Pl, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Harlem 1 BR at 112 West 138th Street. Spacious apartment featuring beautiful hardwood floors, nicely sized rooms, separate windowed kitchen with newer appliances, updated bathroom, and great closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hamilton Heights
1 Unit Available
660 Riverside Drive
660 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,780
289 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is a fully furnished studio located on Riverside Drive, between 143rd and 144th Street. The entrance door opens up into the living room that is furnished with two double size sofabeds, two closets, a coffee table and a TV.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Midtown East
1 Unit Available
308 East 49th Street
308 East 49th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,875
EASY APPLICATION - Quick approval process! You can't beat this price for the location! Nicely proportioned studio apartment just one flight up. Your NYC perfect starter home or pied-a-terre.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
105 Haven Ave 1
105 Haven Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
500 sqft
Large 1 Br Apt Steps to NY Presbyterian Hospital - Property Id: 128260 One bedroom newly renovated apartment located in Upper Manhattan(between Fort Washington Avenue & Haven ave).

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
707 W 176th St 4
707 West 176th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
Huge One Bedroom Apartment Washington Heights - Property Id: 125234 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment/ in the heart of Washington Heights, apartment is large and bright with high ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 E 10th St
325 East 10th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,013
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL NO FEE STUDIO APARTMENT - Property Id: 109603 BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! ACTUAL PICTURES!! NO FEE!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
163 E 87th St
163 East 87th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT - Property Id: 109323 BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT ON THE UPPER EAST SIDE!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109323 Property Id 109323 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5732173)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
330 E 74th St
330 East 74th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,925
BEAUTIFUL UPPER EAST SIDE STUDIO - Property Id: 111807 BEAUTIFUL STUDIO!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111807 Property Id 111807 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5732108)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
2 W 120th St
2 West 120th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 109308 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109308 Property Id 109308 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5732140)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
336 E 90th St
336 East 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,875
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT - Property Id: 111828 AMAZING STUDIO APARTMENT ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111828 Property Id 111828 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5732032)

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

