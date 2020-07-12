/
/
/
kips bay
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Kips Bay, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,360
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,560
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1091 sqft
Modern apartments featuring granite walnut cabinets, mosaic tiles and quartz counters. One block from the East River and within a short walk to St. Vartan park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
42 Units Available
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,877
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 E 24th St
130 East 24th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee 1 BR in Gramercy - Property Id: 184750 No Fee 1 BR in Gramercy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184750 Property Id 184750 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5895261)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 west 24th street
412 East 24th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
PRIME CHELSEA TRUE 3BR - Property Id: 108004 Bright and huge 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with huge living room in Prime Chelsea, Hardwood floors throughout , great closet space and all bedrooms can fit queen size beds and dressers.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 East 30th Street 3R
137 East 30th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,395
422 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Murray Hill - Stainless Steel Appliances - Property Id: 301857 One of a kind studio in the heart of Murray Hill! An exposed brick wall gives this apartment an authentic NYC vibe, along with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, which add a
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 E 30th St 19A
250 East 30th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,800
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE 1 BDR 1.5 BATH+DINING, DOORMAN, GYM,ROOFDECK - Property Id: 206448 BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, VERY LARGE AND BRIGHT 1 BDR (JUNIOR 4)+ DINING AREA (CAN FLEX IT WITH A FULL WALL TO A SECOND BEDROOM), 1.5 BATH.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 E 33rd St 17G
330 East 33rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,390
1300 sqft
AMAZING HUGE 2 BDR 2 BATH, DOORMAN, GYM, PARKING - Property Id: 202798 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BDR 2 BATH+ DINING ROOM IN A FULL SERVICE DOORMAN BUILDING KING SIZE BEDROOMS, MASSIVE LIVING ROOM, GREAT NATURAL SUNLIGHT.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
139 E 33rd St
139 East 33rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
770 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BDR IN MURRAY HILL, DOORMAN,GYM,ELEVATOR - Property Id: 216491 NEWLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH. LARGE BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
166 E 34, NEW YORK 21B
166 East 34th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE. HUGE 2 BDR 2.5, NEWLY RENOVATED, DOORMAN/GYM - Property Id: 202177 VERY SPACIOUS, FULLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW 2 BDR 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 E 30th St 18H
127 East 30th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,390
1200 sqft
STUNNING 3BR 2BATH DOORMAN/ROOFDECK/ GYM/POOL - Property Id: 110167 THIS IS A FULLY RENOVATED, HUGE 3 BDR 2 BATH IN A LUXURY FULL SERVICE DOORMAN BUILDING! VERY HIGH FLOOR/ STUNNING VIEWS VERY LARGE WINDOWED LIVING ROOM, KING SIZE BEDROOMS WINDOWED
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
340 3rd Ave 6
340 3rd Ave, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
ALERT! BRAND NEW TRUE 4BR/2BTH KIPS BAY - Property Id: 120467 This is a Gut Renovated Convertible 4 Bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms and a Washer & Dryer in unit! This newly renovated aparment features: Ebony Hardwood Floors Exposed Brick Recessed
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
149 E 30th St 2G
149 East 30th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,195
Stunning & Spacious Studio in Kips Bay - Property Id: 177831 Brand New Studio Apartment in Kips Bay This newly renovated unit is updated with stainless steel appliances, marble bathroom, new hardwood floors.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 E 32nd St 3B
229 East 32nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
A Stunning Apartment with a Great Ambiance - Property Id: 178781 This is a 2 bedroom apartment with a rare quiet residential block in the Kips Bay area. Contact me to view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 E 23rd St
223 East 23rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Terrific 1BR with a Beautiful Fireplace! - Property Id: 178658 Located in the heart of Gramercy which is steps from shopping centers, restaurants and more. For more information, please contact: Joshua Lyttle Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
352 3rd Ave
352 3rd Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
850 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
A Pleasing 3BR Apartment with a Washer and Dryer! - Property Id: 180281 This convertible 3 bedroom apartment with a washer and dryer in the unit! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 E 24th St
138 East 24th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
(No Fee) Huge Alcove studio in Flat Iron - Property Id: 238750 HUGE Gramercy border of Flatiron, Studio with separate kitchen with D/W. The apt has a separate DRESSING ROOM and AMAZING CLOSETS throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
155 E 33rd St
155 East 33rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently Renovated, Converted 2bedroom in the heart of Murray Hill.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
305 East 24th Street
305 East 24th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,950
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for September occupancy. Fully renovated, this loft-like alcove studio features distressed wide plank floors throughout and a corner living area boasting an expansive wall of windows with southern and eastern exposures.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
331 East 33rd Street
331 East 33rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gut reno 1 bed Washer/dryer in unit Exposed brick NO FEE
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
236 East 24th Street
236 East 24th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,742
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$2,742 is the net effective rent based on a gross rent of $2,800 with the last week of the lease free. Less than 8-minutes to Madison Square Park and surrounded by almost all of Danny Meyers restaurants, this building is a city lovers dream.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
206 East 34th Street
206 East 34th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
Over-sized 2 bedroom 2 full bath in the heart of Murray Hill. Eat in Kitchen features Dishwasher, Microwave, and Granite Cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
230 East 27th Street
230 East 27th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE VIDEO TOUR OF THE APARTMENT! Newly Renovated & Very Bright 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in a beautiful walk up building on 27th Street. Full sized/queen bedrooms with an Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 E 26th St
146 East 26th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,395
Cozy and spacious apartment! - Property Id: 177772 Brand new True One bedroom in the Heart of Kips Bay. To view this unit, call or email me Joshua Lyttle to view this unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
