Apartment List
/
NY
/
new york
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM

1231 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,061
637 sqft
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
West Village
21 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,983
618 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Chelsea
38 Units Available
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,600
650 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,252
630 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Theater District
63 Units Available
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,276
690 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Chelsea
29 Units Available
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,795
713 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hell's Kitchen
34 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,194
683 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Chelsea
36 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,519
667 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bowery
24 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,755
698 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
NoMad
29 Units Available
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,024
673 sqft
Fully furnished homes with granite counters, designer cabinetry and extra storage. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, putting green and billiards table. Near Madison Square Park and numerous shops, restaurants and bars along 6th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Flatiron District
14 Units Available
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,850
756 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
NoMad
53 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Kips Bay
7 Units Available
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,023
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
696 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Upper West Side
4 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,263
779 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Roosevelt Island
33 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Upper East Side
16 Units Available
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,740
734 sqft
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Midtown East
6 Units Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,975
638 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,720
671 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew York 3 BedroomsNew York Accessible ApartmentsNew York Apartments under $1,400New York Apartments under $1,600New York Apartments under $1,800
    New York Apartments under $2,000New York Apartments with BalconyNew York Apartments with GarageNew York Apartments with GymNew York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew York Apartments with ParkingNew York Apartments with Pool
    New York Apartments with Washer-DryerNew York Cheap PlacesNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Furnished ApartmentsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
    Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
    Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
    ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
    HarlemEast Harlem

    Apartments Near Colleges

    CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
    Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
    Barnard College