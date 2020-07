Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground garage package receiving green community bike storage internet access lobby online portal

NO BROKER FEES. At 303 East 83rd Apartments, in New York, you'll have the best of the Upper East Side right at your doorstep. We are located minutes from shopping, dining and the 4, 5 & 6 trains. Our apartments feature modern kitchens with sleek cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breathtaking views of Manhattan and the East River. Great amenities include a fitness center and a 24-hour concierge.