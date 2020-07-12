/
/
/
greenwich village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Greenwich Village, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:37am
5 Units Available
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$4,200
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
Luxurious studio in West Village. Huge & newly renovated studio with stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors, tiled bath, custom large walk-in closet, Minutes away from Washington Square Park, Union Square and West Village.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,845
1 Bedroom
$5,220
2 Bedrooms
$8,845
At the corner of Twelfth Street and Third Avenue is The Nathaniel, 85 boutique rental residences in the heart of East Village.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
71 W 12th St
71 West 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,950
1 bedroom in the West Village - Property Id: 203119 1 bedroom in the West Village 12th st and 6th ave Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203119 Property Id 203119 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5928954)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
63 W 8th St 4
63 W 8th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
530 sqft
No Fee Greenwich Village Studio - Property Id: 203117 Lovely Studio Greenwich Village 6th Ave and W 8th st No Fee Last Month Rent Free Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 E 12th St 8
34 East 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
AMAZING 1 BDR LOFT IN PRIME LOCATION, ELEVATOR - Property Id: 282610 1BDR LOFT+ BALCONY IN A PRIME LOCATION, STEPS AWAY FROM UNION SQUARE. KING SIZE BEDROOM. MARBLE BATHROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN, FULL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD FLOORS. ABUNDANT CLOSETS .
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 West 13 Street 3TN
25 West 13th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 3TN Available 08/22/20 Prime Village Large Studio by Owner No Broker Fees - Property Id: 310215 Prime Greenwich Village Location! Large studio in a Doorman building right off Fifth Ave.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Sullivan St
237 Sullivan Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
**WEST VILLAGE 1BR, LIGHT ALL DAY, UNDERPRICED!!** - Property Id: 306413 BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM IN THE W.V. LIGHT ALL DAY. AMAZING PRICE. LIVE TOUR and video available upon request. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 WEST 14TH STREET
54 West 14th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,200
900 sqft
MASSIVE BRAND NEW LARGE 1BR/TERRACE DOORMAN BLDG - Property Id: 248109 massive brand new 1br with a balcony in a luxury doorman bldg CITY VIEWS harwwod flooring stainless steal applances california king size bedrooms beautiful cozy luxury doorman
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Waverly Pl
12 Waverly Place, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,175
A Stunning 1 BR Apartment! - Property Id: 180815 This is a 1 BR apartment that features 24-hour doorman and numerous modern amenities and more! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 Thompson Street
218 Thompson Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
You can't get more New York City than this true two-bedroom located steps from Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
134 E 13th St
134 East 13th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Please Reach Out To Request Video Tour and Floor Plan Photos are of nearly identical apartment as actual apartment is currently under renovation. Video tour of actual apt available upon request. Large New Renovation True 3 Bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 E 12th St
37 East 12th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
New to Market! Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom + separate Den Full Floor Residence with On Premise, 24 Hour Doorman. This Spectacular Home reflects gracious, Old World sensibility, reimagined for modern-day living.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 East 9th Street
9 East 9th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
Historic 1845 Townhouse top floor two bedroom two bathroom. Enjoy the uniquely vaulted ceiling up to 14ft above and gorgeous open kitchen with its slate counter top and stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 FOURTH AVENUE G
145 4th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,550
Large two bed room apartment in Union Square - Property Id: 297753 Large two bed room apartment in the heart of union square this spacious two bed room apartment features lots of natural light coming from the 14th st view.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 4th Ave 6J
143 4th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning Luxury True one bedroom ~ NO FEE ~ - Property Id: 190455 Brand new apartment to the market. New appliances, great location. Close to transportation. To view this unit, email me to schedule an appointment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
92 West Houston Street
92 West Houston Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
No-Fee- Amazing location! Brand new central air just added with separate room controls. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment has a large living area with built in dining nook that can seat up to 6 guests.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
64 WEST 9 STREET 3
64 W 9th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
RENT STABILIZED!NEWLY RENOVATED 1BR WEST 9 STREET - Property Id: 120418 RENT STABILIZED!!!!! PAPER WORK READY! GOOD CREDIT ONLY! This lovely and cozy one bedroom on the corner West 9th and 6th Avenue is the perfect cozy space! Hardwood floors and a
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
143 4th avenue
143 4th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,999
1350 sqft
massive brand new flex3br/2bth lux, doorman gym - Property Id: 137330 ----Sun-drenched and sprawling, this is a Full 2 Bedroom 2 bth plus dining area and an open lounge area, this private corner unit comprised of 2 combined apartments is a
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10 5th Ave
10 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,445
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom. Gut renovated with condo finishes. There is nothing else like it on the market. Located in an elevator, landmark building. Next to Washington Square Park. Landlord is offering 1-month free on 12 month lease.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
138 W Houston St
138 West Houston Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,938
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Please reach out for a 3D walkthrough of this listing* *Landlord offering 3 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective* Incredible opportunity to rent a sun soaked floor through one bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village, with a private
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 Bleecker Street
203 Bleecker Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Spacious 1 bedroom home, right at Bleecker and Minetta Street. Conveniently located in the center of Greenwich village and the west 4th street station, yet quietly tucked away with it's garden facing Minetta Street.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 East 13th Street
9 East 13th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
9 East 13th is a lovely boutique coop building in the center of Greenwich Village. This spacious 2 bedroom loft with an office/den is an ideal residence in the city.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 West 11th Street
155 W 11th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious two bedroom, two baths home at the highly coveted Greenwich Lane.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 West 12th Street
20 West 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Fabulous private floor through 1 bedroom in a pristine pre-war elevator townhouse in the heart of the West Village's "Gold Coast.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJCliffside Park, NJKearny, NJRidgefield, NJ