Apartment List
/
NY
/
new york
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

107 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New York apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Midtown East
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
45 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,887
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
31 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,936
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,640
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,493
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,623
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,677
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
148 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,180
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
16 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,678
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,131
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,018
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,929
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,303
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,342
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,544
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
20 Units Available
Financial District
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,717
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,347
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,478
1162 sqft
Classic NYC apartments with vintage aesthetics. Remodeled baths with black marble counters, newly renovated kitchens with Energy-Star appliances. Within walking distance of the New York Stock Exchange and Staten Island Ferry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
30 Units Available
Koreatown
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,283
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,542
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,892
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,743
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
58 Units Available
Midtown East
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,662
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
47 Units Available
Chelsea
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,405
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,366
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
36 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,120
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,291
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,718
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,501
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
12 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,911
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
15 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,364
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,041
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
24 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,773
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,919
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
19 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,990
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,024
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for New York, NY

“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There's nothing you can't do. Now you're in New York. These streets will make you feel brand new. Big lights will inspire you. Let's hear it for New York.” (Jay-Z, 'Empire State of Mind')

When you think of New York City, a lot of things come to mind: Concrete Jungle, Skyscraper National Park, The Big Apple. When you think of apartment hunting in New York City, one thing comes to mind: Pounding Headache! Have no fear; we've outlined all the information you’ll need to make the search as quick and painless as possible! So get into your Empire State of Mind, grab your MetroCard, and let’s go!

Having trouble with Craigslist New York? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Bare Essentials to Call NYC Home What's it Gonna Cost? No matter where your apartment hunt takes you, there are a few things we recommend you have handy. Of them, the most important has to be some cold, hard, cash. New Yorkers should expect to spend ¼ of their annual income on rent. Landlords like to see that your annual salary is at least 40 to 50 times the cost of your monthly rent.

Be Prepared: To get into just about any place, you’ll need at least first month’s rent and security deposit in the form of a cashier’s or bank check. (New Yorker's aren't very trusting when it comes to personal checks!) A letter from your current employer stating your salary and time of employment as well as a reference from your previous landlord don’t hurt, either. If you don’t make a certain amount of money, you may need to call in a guarantor. However, this varies building to building. A credit check will also be required, but those obtained on your own will not be accepted. Be prepared to spend between $25 and $100 getting one.

Getting Your Priorities Straight: Chances are that you, like most New Yorkers, probably won’t have everything you desire in your immediate vicinity. Are you most concerned with the size of your new space? Commute? Prioritize the things that are most important to you before you set about your hunt.

Do I Need a Broker? Using a broker or an apartment locator is often recommended when renting in New York City (especially in summer and early fall – NYC’s most difficult times to rent) and while brokers can charge a fee ranging from one month’s rent to 15% of one’s annual rent, in certain circumstances it may save you both time and money in the long run. Many brokers have access to rentals that aren't listed elsewhere, so if you've hit a dead end in your apartment search, it’s probably worth a phone call. Just keep in mind that the shorter the lease, the more expensive they come. Most brokers deal in long leases, so make sure you really want to live in your selected spot before committing.

Leaving Expectations at the Door: Usually, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be conscious of bait and switch scams found on Craigslist and elsewhere. Trust your gut. This same rule applies to the cost/size ratio. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in New York, NY

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New York apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

New York apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew York 3 BedroomsNew York Accessible ApartmentsNew York Apartments under $1,400New York Apartments under $1,600New York Apartments under $1,800
New York Apartments under $2,000New York Apartments with BalconyNew York Apartments with GarageNew York Apartments with GymNew York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew York Apartments with ParkingNew York Apartments with Pool
New York Apartments with Washer-DryerNew York Cheap PlacesNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Furnished ApartmentsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College