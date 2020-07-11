Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:48 AM

1681 Luxury Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,892
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
15 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,364
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,041
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,677
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,929
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,303
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
31 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,936
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,640
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
24 Units Available
West Village
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,773
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,919
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
15 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,201
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,126
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,112
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,663
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:28am
15 Units Available
Tribeca
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,450
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:23am
8 Units Available
NoMad
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,960
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
What makes an apartment your home? Home is synonymous with care. Residents of INSTRATA Lifestyle communities feel cared for because of our attention to detail. INSTRATA's hotel-style amenities reflect a core philosophy of hospitality.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
13 Units Available
Financial District
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,885
2 Bedrooms
$6,388
19 Dutch is more than a dramatic update to the classic skyline of lower Manhattan. It is a shimmering cultural jewel announcing the arrival of a new downtown.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 11:21am
15 Units Available
Financial District
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,583
1 Bedroom
$3,370
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
18 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:47am
3 Units Available
Chelsea
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,495
2 Bedrooms
$5,295
433 West 21st Street is located at 433 West 21st Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 433 West 21st Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,291
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,718
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,501
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
12 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,911
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
$
10 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,992
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,531
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
51 Units Available
Chelsea
The Olivia
315 W 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,775
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,925
1014 sqft
The Olivia sets a new standard of rental living, seamlessly combining design, modern day conveniences and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
21 Units Available
Battery Park City
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,259
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
4 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,387
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,119
982 sqft
This community's apartments include features such as nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and plank flooring. There's also an onsite yoga studio, fitness center, and 24-hour concierge. Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, and the Lincoln Tunnel are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
57 Units Available
NoMad
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,723
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,174
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
Midtown East
The Belmont
320 E 46th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
The elegant Belmont in Manhattan's historic Turtle Bay district has an international appeal and a reputation for luxurious privacy in a vibrant neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,954
The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,404
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point.

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

