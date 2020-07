Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr maintenance game room

NO BROKER FEES. 71 Broadway Apartments offers both convenience and style. Our apartment homes feature gorgeous finishes including granite counters and crown molding. Enjoy the views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Located in the Financial District, 71 Broadway is just minutes away from four-star restaurants, fantastic shopping and world-class entertainment. Washington Market Park, the Tribeca Film Center, the Staten Island Ferry and the New York Stock Exchange are within walking distance, plus there's access to public transportation right in the basement of the building.