upper west side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
604 Apartments for rent in Upper West Side, New York, NY
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
21 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,286
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,738
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
15 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,359
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,041
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,258
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
41 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,488
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,608
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
28 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,112
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,663
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
26 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,687
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,229
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
7 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
21 Units Available
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,465
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
13 Units Available
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
10 Units Available
The Regent
45 West 60th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,497
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The Regent commands a prime location in the West Side, near Lincoln Center, the Time Warner Center, and Columbus Avenue. Like the Grand Tier, The Regent offers the height of luxury and sophistication--inside and out.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
47 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,424
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
18 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,743
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Last updated July 8 at 03:04am
6 Units Available
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,950
1 Bedroom
$3,500
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The 36-story tower showcases some of the finest views in Manhattan. This building has a prominent location among Time Warner Center, Columbus Circle, a plethora of dining and entertainment options, and neighbors Lincoln Center and Fordham University.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24am
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,695
1 Bedroom
$2,925
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 10 at 05:53am
8 Units Available
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,483
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,592
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
13 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,341
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,783
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
12 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 10 at 11:18am
6 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Last updated July 8 at 03:24am
3 Units Available
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,990
1 Bedroom
$3,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19 W 69TH ST. in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,195
1 Bedroom
$4,647
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
Living in Hawthorn Park is Manhattan living at its finest. From its stunning architecture to its amazing views; its lavish amenities to its spectacular location at Lincoln Center, Hawthorn Park living is pure joy.
Last updated July 10 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
