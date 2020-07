Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage community garden courtyard green community lobby

NO BROKER FEES. Within walking distance of Madison Square Garden, Macy's, and Times Square, Hudson Crossing apartments is central to all of Midtown West. In your neighborhood, enjoy imported food stores, restaurants, cafes, shopping, and upscale dining. Features for persons with disabilities required by the FHA will be available in dwelling units at Hudson Crossing.