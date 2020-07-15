/
tenafly
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
384 Apartments for rent in Tenafly, NJ📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tenafly
288 COUNTY RD
288 County Road, Tenafly, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
3000 sqft
Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Tenafly
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
4455 Douglas Avenue
4455 Douglas Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and renovated one bedroom condo featuring a beautiful renovated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath, new hardwood floors, large windows, and two wonderful walk-in closets and lovely scenic views.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
639 W 252nd Street
639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3596 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
5998 Palisade Avenue
5998 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3452 sqft
This Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home built circa 1938 is a unique North Riverdale Treasure. This four Bedroom, Two and a half Bath wood house is nestled on the east side of Palisade Avenue facing the Hudson River and Palisades of New Jersey.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Brownstone Way 324
9 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,124
810 sqft
The Brownstones at Englewood South - Property Id: 319115 *No Broker Fee *No Security deposit required. The Brownstones is a lively luxury community conveniently located right off the Route 4w exit.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
699 W 239th Street
699 West 239th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent $1,700, 1 Bed, 1 Bath. No Pets. Approval Required. Part-time Doorman, Building Has Pool, Parking Is Available For An Additional $200 A Month.
Results within 5 miles of Tenafly
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,658
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:39 PM
2 Units Available
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,017
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
55 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$1,945
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,594
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,758
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,075
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,027
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,888
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Arms
215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,765
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,885
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
