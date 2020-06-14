Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

474 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with garage

New York apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hell's Kitchen
35 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,685
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,204
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,202
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bowery
24 Units Available
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,755
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1094 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Chelsea
37 Units Available
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,990
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,519
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,115
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Battery Park City
10 Units Available
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,652
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,719
1130 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,720
671 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$4,846
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:25am
Chelsea
5 Units Available
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$3,975
London Terrace Gardens is a classic pre-war building reimagined for modern life. From building-wide high-speed Internet access to a peaceful courtyard garden, residents enjoy the conveniences offered at London Terrace.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 10 at 11:32am
Murray Hill
15 Units Available
House 39
225 East 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,301
1 Bedroom
$4,324
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10am
NoMad
9 Units Available
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,107
1 Bedroom
$4,457
2 Bedrooms
$6,557
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:53am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:49am
Theater District
1 Unit Available
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,325
Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:48am
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:32am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,625
NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Upper West Side
7 Units Available
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,400
3 Bedrooms
$16,165
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Upper East Side
2 Units Available
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12 EAST 86TH STREET is located at 12 EAST 86TH STREET New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 12 EAST 86TH STREET offers Studio to 4 bedroom apartments .
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 05:57am
Upper West Side
5 Units Available
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,025
1 Bedroom
$3,500
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 05:59am
Upper West Side
2 Units Available
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The 36-story tower showcases some of the finest views in Manhattan. This building has a prominent location among Time Warner Center, Columbus Circle, a plethora of dining and entertainment options, and neighbors Lincoln Center and Fordham University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 05:49am
Murray Hill
5 Units Available
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,250
1 Bedroom
$4,700
2 Bedrooms
$6,275
Get a whole new view of the city from Monterey at Park - a full service building with plentiful amenities and a central, vibrant and energetic location in Murray Hill. Learn what Monterey at Park has in store for you.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 05:49am
Hell's Kitchen
3 Units Available
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,795
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
This stylish, contemporary, residential building features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, marble-tiled bathroom, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 05:48am
Upper East Side
3 Units Available
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,100
1 Bedroom
$3,400
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
UNBEATABLE LOCATION. SUPERIOR SERVICE.\nCarnegie Hill is a New York neighborhood that has it all. Now, theres a way to live in the heart of it with even more. Learn about the extraordinary amenities Monterey at Lex has to offer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 05:53am
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,400
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:25am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,667
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,394
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New York, NY

New York apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

