180 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground garage package receiving volleyball court

NO BROKER FEES. 180 Riverside Apartments - 180 Riverside Blvd 180, with its luxurious apartment interiors, are located in front of the scenic Hudson River and Riverside Park. Conveniently located near the 2 and 3 local subway lines with easy access uptown and down town. Enjoy onsite parking garages, grocery shopping and great restaurants. We are also across the street from soccer, baseball fields and volleyball courts.