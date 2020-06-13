310 Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ

/
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Westwood
1 Unit Available
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Bergenfield
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,910
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
River Edge
4 Units Available
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
825 sqft
Tucked along the Hackensack River, Royal Court Apartments is your peaceful hideaway. Set on beautiful tree-lined garden grounds, we offer one bedroom apartments for rent in River Edge, New Jersey.
Tenafly
1 Unit Available
1205 The Plz
1205 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
907 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Luxury Condo Rental (1BD, 1 BA, 1DEN) in Tenafly - Property Id: 300154 Beautiful & Quiet Unit in Gated Community. New Hardwood Floor & Paint. Best Unit Location. Bright Unit with Open View. 10 Ft. High Ceiling.
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.
1 Unit Available
7 Midway Road
7 Midway Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2366 sqft
Nice sized Bi-Level on level,wooded lot in private setting. Eat-In-Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Family Room with a walk-out to wooded backyard. Great Location, close to major highways and local shopping.
1 Unit Available
170 W Central Avenue
170 West Central Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled 2/3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex apartment in Pearl River just seconds from the commuter train and Rt 304. New hardwood floors, 1 YR OLD appliances, freshly painted and new washer/dryer. Off-street parking.
Cresskill
1 Unit Available
101 Linwood Avenue - 2B
101 Linwood Ave, Cresskill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
750 sqft
Completely Renovated Apartment New Hardwood Floors Updated Kitchen Sunny and Spacious Apartment Great Building with parking & laundry room on site. Located in Cresskill. Close to Fort Lee, Englewood Cliffs, Leonia, Teaneck.
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
New Milford
1 Unit Available
365 Madison Ct
365 Madison Court, New Milford, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
Welcome home to this great Cul-de-sac location close to everything, 4 Bedrooms with office that can be converted to a 5th Br. enjoy the outdoors from your enclosed porch, laundry on the basement and garage attached to the house for your convenience.
Saddle River
1 Unit Available
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Westwood, the median rent is $1,608 for a studio, $1,786 for a 1-bedroom, $2,128 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,744 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westwood, check out our monthly Westwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Westwood area include LIU Brooklyn, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Essex County College, and Hudson County Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westwood from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
