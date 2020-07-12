/
hell s kitchen
177 Apartments for rent in Hell's Kitchen, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,802
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
13 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,901
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,120
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,696
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,977
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,586
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
23 Units Available
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,311
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
912 sqft
Located just a few blocks from Times Square, the Port Authority and the Hudson River, this green community is everything NYC is about. Pet-friendly property has a courtyard and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,673
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,166
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,018
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
5 Units Available
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,308
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,387
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,119
982 sqft
This community's apartments include features such as nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and plank flooring. There's also an onsite yoga studio, fitness center, and 24-hour concierge. Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, and the Lincoln Tunnel are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 10:04pm
11 Units Available
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,242
1 Bedroom
$2,933
2 Bedrooms
$4,829
Contemporary residential community offering yoga classes, a luxury concierge, and a fully equipped fitness center. Modern apartments in a convenient location between the Hudson River and Central Park. Parking available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,395
1 Bedroom
$3,395
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
This stylish, contemporary, residential building features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, marble-tiled bathroom, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,875
2 Bedrooms
$4,354
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 420 West 42nd Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 8 at 11:18am
5 Units Available
445
445 W 35th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,585
1 Bedroom
$3,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enticing eateries, refined art galleries, lush parks, and dynamic architecture lie just beyond the lobby of 445, while the interiors offer modern comfort and convenience in unique, stylish residences.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
The Lewis
411 W 35th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,915
1 Bedroom
$3,610
2 Bedrooms
$6,070
The Lewis is perfectly outfitted in modern style with studio, one and two-bedroom residences. Exuding sophistication from every angle, each residence is complete with refined amenities and an elevated level of finish.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
623 W 57th St 24
623 West 57th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,167
Sun Saturated 4BR/4BA+3 Terraces_Midtown West - Property Id: 301461 Available 7/10/20~Midtown West ****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT**** This is an amazing 4BR/4BA with 3 TERRACES in a luxury doorman building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 west 48th street 3W
527 W 48th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,025
475 sqft
Hell's Kitchen Loft - Property Id: 110228 Enormous studio with dishwasher Spacious, lofted studio with dishwasher, exposed brick, and gorgeous amounts of natural light. High ceilings, prewar building with nice upgraded renovations.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 W 57th Street #3301
606 West 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE MAX - Property Id: 203747 Now Offering Deposit-Free Renting with Rhino*. Open House 12PM - 3PM This Saturday & Sunday. 1 FULL Month OP* + Amortized Rent on 1, 2 and 3 Beds**!. $1,000 Security Deposit - Available to Well Qualified Applicants.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
359 W 47th St
359 West 47th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,595
A Wonderful 1 BR Apartment in Prime Hell's Kitchen - Property Id: 180937 This 1 BR apartment features loft with separate kitchen, exposed brick, fireplace, hardwood floors and MORE! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W 47th St
347 West 47th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
A Fabulous 1 BR Apartment! - Property Id: 180924 A large 1 BR apartment features a marble bathroom, kitchen with dishwasher and microwave and MORE! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
500 West 43rd Street
500 West 43rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,350
757 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location 42nd Street & Hells Kitchen with access to all metro transportation options. Relax and enjoy the Hudson River and NYC Greenway bike/run/walk. No more commuting to work. Large One Bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
452 West 36th Street
452 West 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/LAnF6l0mM6uRy_eDi910Sg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
505 W 54 St
505 West 54th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,387
982 sqft
$5387 2 bedroom in Midtown West! This is a large corner home with an eat in kitchen, a wall of curved windows with stunning city views and natural light. Bedrooms are on opposite ends creating a sense of privacy. 421a surcharges may apply.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
515 W 52 St
515 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,091
994 sqft
$6091 2 bedroom in Midtown West! Extra Closet, Hudson River View, Kitchen Window, Large Foyer, Open Kitchen, Partial Midtown View, Penthouse, Wraparound Windows, Washer/dryer (in Unit), Brazilian Cherry Plank Fl.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
416 W 49th St
416 West 49th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,899
416 West 49th Street NO FEE - HUGE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - LAUNDRY ROOM - PRIME MIDTOWN WEST! *In-Person Showings By Appointment* Listing Details: -3 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Windows and Closet Space -Built In Wall AC Units in Each
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
446 West 49th Street
446 West 49th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,045
***RENT STABILIZED *** NO BROKER FEE**Just Listed! Amazing 1 bedroom apartment in prime Hell's Kitchen. The building has been maintained by the same owner/operator for over 30 years. Everything was thoughtfully renovated from the ground up.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
350 W 57th St
350 West 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY (UNFURNISHED) -! Enjoy this over-sized 1,165 s/f 1 bedroom, plus home office with pleasant treetop views through the 7 casement windows.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
530 W 47th St
530 West 47th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 bedroom,1 bath in Hell's Kitchen available now. This sunny north facing unit features an eat-in kitchen, living room, and 3 queen sized bedrooms.
