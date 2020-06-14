Apartment List
482 Furnished Apartments for rent in New York, NY

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Chelsea
40 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,665
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,846
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
NoMad
36 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,265
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,185
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Murray Hill
22 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,997
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,987
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,361
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:56am
Theater District
10 Units Available
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,614
1 Bedroom
$3,185
2 Bedrooms
$4,666
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kips Bay
1 Unit Available
250 East 30th Street
250 East 30th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LISTING! Sunny western exposure alcove studio. This apartment boast high ceilings and large windows with a marble bath and modern kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
152 E 2nd Ave 3
152 2nd Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
Prime East Village 3 bed / 3 bath, Laundry in unit - Property Id: 264854 This is a Large 3 Bedroom Duplex with 3 Full Bathrooms and a Washer & Dryer in unit! All apartments have access to the building's Large Landscaped and Furnished Roof

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Harlem
1 Unit Available
305 E 104th St 3E
305 East 104th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bed - Property Id: 204604 Charming newly renovated and fully furnished true 2 bedroom apt with all necessary amenities and unbeatable location near 6 train.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Village
1 Unit Available
20 7TH AVE NEW YORK 4
20 7th Avenue South, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,800
1500 sqft
WEST VILLAGE DREAM 4BR/2BTH/TERRACE DOORMAN BLDG - Property Id: 232636 Gorgeous corner unit loft 4 bedrooms 2 baths with a huge terrace. the apartment features huge bedrooms - each will fit a king size bed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
623 W 57th St
623 West 57th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA+3 Terraces in a Luxury Bldg - Property Id: 272857 Available Immediately~Midtown West *1 MONTH FEE Super sunny MASSIVE 2 BEDROOM / 2 bath apartment with 3 TERRACES! This home is fully loaded with all of the high end luxuries

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harlem
1 Unit Available
429 Malcolm X Boulevard
429 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
550 sqft
This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th! Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kips Bay
1 Unit Available
141 E 31st St 7A
141 East 31st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,260
NOFEE RENOVATED, XL 3BDR 2 BATH+BALCONY, DOORMAN - Property Id: 276571 NO FEE!! VERY SPACIOUS AND FULLY RENOVATED 3BDR 2 BATH+ LARGE BALCONY. KING AND QUEEN SIZE WINDOWED BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS WINDOWED LIVING ROOM.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
218 E 12th St 2
218 East 12th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
GORGEOUS NEW FLEX3BR/2BTH/PRIVATE YARD/W&D - Property Id: 220352 This is a Gut Renovated Large Convertible 3 Bedroom w/ 2 Full Bathrooms, Washer & Dryer in Unit and Access to a Large Patio! This building also features a Fully Furnished Roof

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
105 W 27 st 2
105 West 27th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1700 sqft
105 W 27 - Property Id: 296933 1,700 SF Retail Space for Rent in Chelsea Space Use information: flexible. Available immediately.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
25 West 81st PH
25 West 81st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,995
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-of-a-kind Penthouse - Property Id: 219045 Massive private terrace!! This gracious classic home is perfectly located in the landmarked Upper West Side district steps from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Financial District
1 Unit Available
20 West St 33C
20 West St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
582 sqft
Furnished Studio - Property Id: 289963 Roof top, terrace, massage room, gym Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289963 Property Id 289963 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816762)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
551 11th Ave W31
551 11th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Sun Blasted Flex 2BR in a Luxury Building - Property Id: 284049 Available Immediately~Hell's Kitchen ****Can come furnished**** This is an amazing apartment in a full service luxury building in the heart of Hell's Kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
225 central park west 416
225 Central Park West, New York, NY
Studio
$2,800
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 416 Available 07/01/20 Prime location, renovated, feels like a 1 bedroom - Property Id: 281659 The Alden building landmark Amenities - Partially Furnished (Murphy Bed and new Sleeper Sofa, desk, chairs, printer, TV.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kips Bay
1 Unit Available
200 E 27th St 18B
200 East 27th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE GUT RENOVATED TRUE 3BDR 2BATH, DOORMAN, GYM - Property Id: 276258 NO FEE!! GUT RENOVATED, SPACIOUS TRUE 3 BEDROOMS 2BATH APARTMENT+LARGE BALCONY IN A FULL SERVICE DOORMAN BUILDING IN THE HEART OF KIPS BAY/MURRAY HILL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hell's Kitchen
1 Unit Available
509 9 AVENUE
509 9th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom in PRIME Hudson yards! Spacious floor through apartments comes fully equipped with dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and complete kitchen set including silverware, flatware and cooking utensils.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Chinatown
1 Unit Available
35 Essex Street
35 Essex Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Delancey Crossing is offering a rare one bedroom, one bath with a private terrace facing South-Easterly. The kitchen is open and has maple wood cabinets, a marble counter top, GE appliances and custom tiles.

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

