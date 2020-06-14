482 Furnished Apartments for rent in New York, NY

June 2020 New York Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the New York Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.

Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.

Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.

Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.

New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.

While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth New York $2,130 $2,540 -0.6% 0.1% Newark $1,200 $1,430 0.1% 0.9% Jersey City $1,600 $1,910 -1% -0.3% Elizabeth $1,160 $1,380 0 -1.7% New Rochelle $1,500 $1,790 -0.9% 0.1% East Orange $1,320 $1,580 -0.7% 0.1% Bayonne $1,210 $1,440 0 -6.8% White Plains $1,790 $2,130 -0.8% 0.3% Hoboken $2,280 $2,720 -0.5% 2.6% West New York $1,340 $1,590 -0.1% 7.7% Hackensack $1,420 $1,690 0 -0.8% Coram $2,180 $2,600 -0.4% 1.1% Port Chester $1,630 $1,940 0.4% 2.2% Rahway $1,310 $1,560 0 0.4% Englewood $1,520 $1,810 -1.7% -2% Glen Cove $1,960 $2,340 -0.5% -0.9% Ossining $1,830 $2,180 0.6% 4.8% Nesconset $1,740 $2,080 1.1% 0.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.