Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

238 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with pool

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 05:17am
2 Units Available
Garment District
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,550
1 Bedroom
$3,450
15 East 36 is the ideal fusion of classic and contemporary New York living, located at the nexus of bustling Midtown East and serene Murray Hill.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:07am
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,483
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,592
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:23am
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,900
1 Bedroom
$3,500
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Park Tower in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:46am
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
80 Units Available
Theater District
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,091
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,811
1037 sqft
Get a beautiful view of Manhattan via wall-to-wall windows in these units. Easy access to several NYC subway stations and only blocks away from Central Park and Broadway. Community features pool, sauna and game room.
1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Bowery
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
21 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,286
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,738
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,496
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
57 Units Available
Midtown East
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,744
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
37 Units Available
NoMad
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,080
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,800
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,095
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
32 Units Available
Roosevelt Island
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,456
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,753
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,973
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
21 Units Available
Battery Park City
Gateway
389 South End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,259
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1041 sqft
Gateway is a waterfront community in Battery Park City comprised of 1,700 apartments. Located on the Hudson River, Gateway's spacious NO FEE studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer panoramic river views in select homes.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,954
The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge.
1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
15 Units Available
Garment District
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,163
1 Bedroom
$3,268
2 Bedrooms
$4,803
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Midtown East
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$5,005
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:28am
15 Units Available
Tribeca
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,450
1 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,450
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,350
913 sqft
Situated in the heart of TriBeCa, 88 Leonard Street is a modern 21-story tower offering 352 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom-rental apartments.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,308
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,387
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,119
982 sqft
This community's apartments include features such as nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and plank flooring. There's also an onsite yoga studio, fitness center, and 24-hour concierge. Times Square, Hell's Kitchen, and the Lincoln Tunnel are all nearby.
1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,404
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point.
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
8 Units Available
Tribeca
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,662
2 Bedrooms
$5,770
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 12:29pm
16 Units Available
Bowery
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,913
1 Bedroom
$3,738
2 Bedrooms
$5,733
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
7 Units Available
Financial District
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
2 Bedrooms
$5,376
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
Murray Hill
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
3 Bedrooms
$8,245
The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
4 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,479
2 Bedrooms
$6,229
Stratford apartments are luxury homes large enough to host parties and comes with its own beach house with a view of the city. You'll have full use of the large roof top pool and lounge, sunroom, saunas, and children's pool.
1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Midtown East
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies.

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

