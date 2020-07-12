719 Apartments for rent in Murray Hill, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
16 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,887
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,250
1 Bedroom
$4,450
2 Bedrooms
$5,650
Get a whole new view of the city from Monterey at Park - a full service building with plentiful amenities and a central, vibrant and energetic location in Murray Hill. Learn what Monterey at Park has in store for you.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
3 Bedrooms
$8,245
The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
House 39
225 East 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,535
1 Bedroom
$4,611
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
332 E 35th St
332 East 35th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
Stunning 2BR in Kips Bay Area! - Property Id: 178688 This s a beautiful 2 BR apartment that is available! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178688 Property Id 178688 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5907703)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 EAST 40TH STREET 9A
114 East 40th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO WITH WASHER&DRYER NO FEE IN MURRAY HILL! - Property Id: 301504 Gorgeous Renovated Studio in Prime Midtown/ Gramercy Location! This beautiful alcove studio has been completely gut renovated with condo level finishes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 E 37th St
154 East 37th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
AMAZING, RENOVATED 3BDR 2BATH, ELEVATOR, LAUNDRY - Property Id: 214251 SPACIOUS, NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BDR 2 BATHROOMS IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL. LARGE BEDROOMS AND SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOOR, MARBLE BATHROOMS.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
594 third avenue 3t
594 3rd Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
680 sqft
Murray Hill 2 bed - Property Id: 111150 a true 2 bedroom, affordable price. Walkup with dw Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111150 Property Id 111150 (RLNE5856749)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 E 35th St
333 East 35th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
New 2BR Apartment in Kips Bay Area - Property Id: 178736 This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Kips Bay area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178736 Property Id 178736 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5825149)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
517 3rd Ave
517 3rd Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,395
411 sqft
One of a kind studio in the heart of Murray Hill! An exposed brick wall gives this apartment an authentic NYC vibe, along with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, which add a modern feel.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
245 E 39th St
245 East 39th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 9th. Virtual Tour Available. Spacious true 1 bedroom on quiet Midtown East block. This sun-filled apartment offers a queen sized bedroom, spacious living room, open kitchen, ample closet space and tiled bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 E 37th St 3k
203 East 37th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,120
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE SPACIOUS TRUE 2BR+MASSIVE TERRACE, EVATORY - Property Id: 286188 NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR+MASSIVE TERRACE. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL- ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED NEIGHBORHOODS IN MANHATTAN.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
711 2nd Ave 4A
711 2nd Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,550
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!! - Property Id: 311241 Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST *** Apartment features: - Huge QUEEN-size Bedroom with Two Large Closets and Windows -
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 East 34th 21D
115 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
115 East 34th - Property Id: 106518 Massive 3 bedroom with a ~ 400sqft living space w/ balcony Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106518 Property Id 106518 (RLNE5838260)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 E 35th St 2B
325 East 35th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
Complete 2BR Apartment in Kips Bay Area! - Property Id: 178697 This is a renovated building in the Kips Bay area. A beautiful 2 bedroom unit that your family will surely love! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
655 Second Ave
655 2nd Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
(NO FEE)Huge one Bedroom/Flex 2 in Murray hill - Property Id: 232609 Beautifully renovated 1BR (Flex 2BR) duplex with Juliet balcony on each floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
107 East 35th Street
107 East 35th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,450
XL 1 Bedroom in Murray Hill Townhouse -Spacious living area with fireplace -Separate kitchen -Bedroom can fit king/queen size bed with furniture -Marble bath with tub -Soaring high ceilings -Hardwood floors -Pet friendly -Just 1 flight up in a walk
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
25 East 37th Street
25 East 37th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,650
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom with elevator in fabulous location. The apartment features a new stainless steel Open Kitchen with dishwasher and room for storage, beautiful caesarstone countertops, and beautiful new tile floor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
129 East 39th Street
129 East 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,900
Spacious & bright studio available immediately on East 39th Street & Lexington Ave! This residence features great light and an updated kitchen & bathroom. Pets allowed. Lease minimum is one year; basic financial parameters apply.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
341 Lexington Avenue
341 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee. 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Gross Price $3050.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 East 35th St (2nd & 1st Ave), #54
330 East 35th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
790 sqft
Fantastic 2BR apartment! - Property Id: 178752 This is a high end 2 bedroom apartment that can be occupied anytime! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178752 Property Id 178752 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5825028)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 E 34th St 150
135 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,450
535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge Studio in Murray Hill NO FEE - Property Id: 270733 Large Brand New Corner Alcove Studio Big enough to be a 1 bedroom with a wall partition Gas and Electric included Pictures are of the actual unit (Only corner studio left in building) Lots
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 E 40th St
240 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,052
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge Studio in Midtown east - Property Id: 230167 Air Conditioner Cable/Satellite TV Dishwasher Individual Climate Control Large Closets Microwave Private Outdoor Space View Window Coverings Club House Common Outdoor Area Concierge Doorman Elevator
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
305 Lexington Avenue
305 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,795
New To Market large one bedroom in full service, prewar, doorman elevator building in prime Murray Hill location.
