113 Apartments for rent in East Harlem, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 10:04pm
2 Units Available
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Manhattan's enviable Upper East Side, this pre-war building offers residents restored interiors, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman all in a smoke-free building. Steps from Central Park with three subway lines nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
One, two and three-bedroom apartments in Hampton Court offer competitive pricing for 4-star amenities. The most unique feature is the large private viewing garden that fills the center courtyard of this U-shaped, 8-story building.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1694 Park Ave
1694 Park Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
Comfortable 3 Bedroom in South Harlem No Fee - Property Id: 309031 Comfortable 3 Bedroom in South Harlem No Fee This spacious three-bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 1st Ave
1955 1st Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIQUE LUXURY STUDIO IN UPPER EAST SIDE - Property Id: 307137 Luxuriously Appointed Studio, One and Two-Bedroom Rental Apartments.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
64 East 129th St. - 1
64 East 129th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No fee 2br/2bath with washer/dryer Available for immediate occupancy, 1-year lease Pets welcome! Rent quoted is a "NET EFFECTIVE" rent based on a month year lease.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
89 E 116th St
89 East 116th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
East Harlem 2 bedroom available. This unit features exposed brick with a renovated kitchen and bathroom. Located in between Randall's Island, Central Park, and plenty of restaurants to choose from. Please contact us for a showing!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
309 East 104th Street
309 East 104th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy this HUGE! Alcove Studio with Separate Kitchen, Living, Dining, and sleeping area! on a nice quiet street *Virtual tour available upon request* Unit includes: Beautiful Natural Hardwood Floors WALK-IN CLOSET Brand new windows! Amazing
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
203 East 116th Street
203 E 116th St, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
NEWLY RENOVATED! Beautiful, HUGE, 3 bedroom apartment. Stainless steel appliances including 4 burner stove, oven, and dishwasher. Large spacious bedroom with A LOT OF CLOSET SPACE and overhead lighting.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 East 128th Street
10 East 128th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Welcome this unique Brownstone in Harlem! NO FEE gut renovated building sits on a tree-lined street near all major train lines. Large 2 bedroom apartment with floor to ceiling windows and breathtaking views.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
119 E 101st St
119 East 101st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,595
Spacious 1-bedroom with subway and Central Park under 2 blocks away! Walk into this sundrenched apartment and lounge in the south-facing living room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1595 Lexington Ave
1595 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This south facing, sun splashed one bedroom, is the perfect open space for both living and entertaining. The apartment features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
158 East 100th Street
158 East 100th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,095
1 Bedroom
Ask
AVAILABLE FURNISHED . Enjoy a freshly renovated studio apartment on a quiet tree-lined block in the Upper East Side/ Carriage Hill area of Manhattan.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Lexington Avenue
1990 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
950 sqft
Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 1 Month FreeHigh Floor 3 BR/1Bath with Balcony NYC Skyline ViewsGetting to lower Manhattan from this spacious Three Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment will be a breeze! Conveniently located only minutes from the
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1864 Lexington Avenue
1864 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
NO BROKER FEE BEST DEAL ON THE UES ONE BLOCK AND STEPS TO 4/5&6 -Hurry to see this Fully Renovated bright & sunny 3 Bedroom, In the heart of the Upper East Side! This AMAZING find is loaded with charm: High Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
333 East 108th Street
333 E 108th St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Renovated True 2 Bedroom in East Harlem -Spacious living area -Open plan kitchen with a microwave and dishwasher -Queen and full size bedrooms -Tiled bath -Hardwood floors -Elevator -Laundry on every floor -Roof deck -Pet friendly -Live in
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
181 East 119th Street
181 East 119th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 782 Sq. Ft. One Bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and large floor-to-ceiling windows flooded with sunlight. A washer and dryer is conveniently located in the unit between the bedroom and kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
62 E 130th Street
62 East 130th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1584 sqft
This is nicely renovated 2 bed room apartment in the central Harlem. Ready to be occupied. The apt is very close to shops and public transportations. Please call to set up a showing
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
223 E 110 Street E
223 East 110th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Spacious and sunny unit facing south to a tree-lined street to an urban open view. Three true bedrooms, plenty of closets including a walk-in. Washer and dryer in the unit. An easy three story walk-up and convenient mass transit within two blocks.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2099 Fifth Avenue
2099 5th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1000 sqft
Lovely oversized floor-through apartment in a townhouse on quiet tree lined block. Offers Southern, Western and Eastern exposures gets natural light all day long!! Large Living room with separate dining alcove. Two nicely sized bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
324 Pleasant Avenue
324 Pleasant Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,931
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sorry, no pets.Available Immediately, Sunny and large one bedroom apartment with an open kitchen with large countertop, hardwood floors, king size bedroom and a walk in closet.Elevator building with laundry and roof deck. Gas and Hot Water included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1485 Fifth Avenue
1485 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1108 sqft
This BEST PRICED, NO FEE, outstanding 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom masterpiece w/soaring 9' ceilings awaits your arrival! This gem is available for rent beginning September 1st, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 East 109th Street
23 East 109th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 beds/2 baths apartment just one block from Central Park! Huge amount of living space including two king-size bedrooms, two queens, a spacious open layout living area! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a full-size
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
352 East 105th Street
352 East 105th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,950
COMING SOON Welcome to 352 East 105th street - Where Upper East Side meets hip, vibrant East Harlem, 352 East 105th Street offers luxuriously appointed Studio, One, Two and Three-Bedroom rentals with spacious layouts, and lots of windows allowing
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
230 E 97th St
230 East 97th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious & Renovated 2 Bedroom with Large Private Patio! Apartment Features: ? 2 King-Size Bedrooms ? Unbelievably Spacious Living Room ? Chef's Kitchen Features Granite Counter-Tops, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances Including
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEdgewater, NJFort Lee, NJCliffside Park, NJPalisades Park, NJRidgefield, NJGuttenberg, NJLeonia, NJEnglewood, NJRidgefield Park, NJSecaucus, NJBergenfield, NJMount Vernon, NYEast Rutherford, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJRiver Edge, NJLodi, NJMaywood, NJKearny, NJ