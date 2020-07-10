Apartment List
1128 Apartments for rent in New York, NY with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:58am
2 Units Available
Garment District
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,550
1 Bedroom
$3,450
15 East 36 is the ideal fusion of classic and contemporary New York living, located at the nexus of bustling Midtown East and serene Murray Hill.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
6 Units Available
Garment District
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,849
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,533
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,496
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Henry Hall in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,992
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,531
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,042
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
57 Units Available
NoMad
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,723
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,520
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,174
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 10:04pm
4 Units Available
Upper East Side
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,988
2 Bedrooms
$6,646
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
41 Units Available
Chelsea
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,010
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,555
1172 sqft
Doorman building in West Chelsea, close to Chelsea Waterside Park. Smoke-free. Residences have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, elevator, 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
42 Units Available
Chelsea
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,165
1230 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
34 Units Available
Bowery
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,432
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,780
1085 sqft
Luxury studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments right in the heart of lower Manhattan. The courtyard and sundeck offer stunning city views. Parks, shops and restaurants are just minutes away on foot.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
38 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,667
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,807
1048 sqft
Luxury apartments in Midtown Manhattan with stunning city views. Apartments have balconies, granite countertops, full-wall windows and walk-in closets. DeWitt Clinton Park is nearby when you need some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
30 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,305
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Ventura
240 E 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
1 Bedroom
$4,088
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
Centrally located at 240 East 86th Street, The Ventura is a 25-story tower offering 240 contemporary rental apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 12:29pm
16 Units Available
Bowery
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,913
1 Bedroom
$3,738
2 Bedrooms
$5,733
Where the Lower East Side comes to life and the vibrant neighborhoods of the East Village, NoLita and SoHo all meet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:18am
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:10am
8 Units Available
Financial District
21 West Street
21 West St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,895
1 Bedroom
$3,655
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
Located in vibrant Lower Manhattan, 21 West is a 33-story no-fee rental tower comprised of a variety of carefully designed studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 8 at 07:32am
17 Units Available
Upper East Side
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,820
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,260
1053 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Murray Hill
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$3,250
1 Bedroom
$4,450
2 Bedrooms
$5,650
Get a whole new view of the city from Monterey at Park - a full service building with plentiful amenities and a central, vibrant and energetic location in Murray Hill. Learn what Monterey at Park has in store for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:53am
8 Units Available
Upper West Side
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,483
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,592
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with penthouses, are available in this community. It's only blocks from the Hudson River and Central Park. There's a full spa on site, along with yoga and personal trainers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
12 Units Available
Flatiron District
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
7 Units Available
Financial District
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
2 Bedrooms
$5,376
Built in the financial district, Liberty Plaza is a home that inspires tenants' affection. What sets it apart is that it was originally designed as luxury apartment building and is not a building that was converted for residential use.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
Murray Hill
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
3 Bedrooms
$8,245
The Paramount Tower sets the standard for luxury living. Its municipal spaces have been carefully designed to meet the needs of each and every tenant.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Midtown East
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
11 Units Available
Upper West Side
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,195
1 Bedroom
$4,647
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
Living in Hawthorn Park is Manhattan living at its finest. From its stunning architecture to its amazing views; its lavish amenities to its spectacular location at Lincoln Center, Hawthorn Park living is pure joy.

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

