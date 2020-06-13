177 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ

Neighborhoods

The city is broken down into a number of business districts and quieter neighborhoods. Here are a few of the more popular ones.

Passaic Park: This is the southwest part of town and its a mainly residential area with a large Jewish population. There are quite a few yeshivas, Orthodox synagogues and other institutions as well as many kosher food options. The area is pricey mcprice and has a lot of gigantic homes built over the last 100 years. Many of them are old Victorian and Tudor homes, giving the area a very quaint and charming feel. There are also huge apartment complexes and hi rise apartments, such as Carlton Tower and Barry Gardens. Living here provides easy and walkable access to many of the towns amenities.

Passaic Street/Columbia Avenue: This area is also primarily renter occupied so get ready to find the apartment complex youve been waiting for. Prices are quite a bit lower here, especially for rentals and you can find a cozy studio or one bedroom apartment for less than half what you would pay in Manhattan. Scale back on costs and save some money by living in this quaint community... then spend your extra cash on food and drinks in the Big Apple. The alternative is spending your life savings on a cramped space in Manhattan proper and never being able to enjoy yourself because youre strapped for cash all the time! Think it over.

Monroe Street: This area near Parker Avenue is also crazy expensive but most of the property is occupied by renters and you can find some small apartments for a reasonable cost. This is a very urban feeling area so you will probably find a highrise apartment or condo in the center of everything and be able to walk to restaurants, shops and public transit as well. It's got lots of executives living in top-floor penthouses with views to the other side of the river. Think of yourself as Gatsby in East Egg, watching the lights blinking at you across the water.

Brook Avenue: This area is right near Veterans Memorial Park, a nice area with a lovely lake. There are small, winding streets with large homes that will cost you an arm and two legs. Theres not a rental in sight here so, though there are apartment complexes in the area, youll be hard pressed to find and apartments for rent in this area. Unless youre looking for an enormous single-family home or a powerhouse apartment building decked out with all the frills, you should probably look elsewhere. It has a lot of older historic homes from the '30s and '40s and has a wonderful aesthetic. Once people get here, they dont leave, meaning there is a 0.0% vacancy rate.

Paulison Avenue & Howe Avenue: This is home to St. Mary's Hospital, so it's likely that a lot of your neighbors here will work in the medical field. It also slants into the Passaic, NJ Transit station, which is convenient for commuters. Broadway is a prominent part of town, with some shops and restaurants. For the most part the area is quiet and friendly with easy access to entertainment. It’s also less expensive than other neighborhoods and has some good-sized apartments for rent.