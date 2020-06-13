Apartment List
/
NJ
/
passaic
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ

📍

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Passaic Park
1 Unit Available
285 Aycrigg Ave Apt 19I
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,390
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious Updated Studio Condo in Passaic Park. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Easy Walk to NJ Transit & Train. 16 Miles frm NYC. This Sun Filled Unit Features 3 Large Windows Boasting Spectacular Views. Nice Size Living Room & Dining Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory Ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to large unfinished basement for additional storage.
Results within 1 mile of Passaic
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625 Property Id 225625 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841416)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Wallington
1 Unit Available
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
45 La Salle Ave.
45 Lasalle Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Immaculate 2nd floor unit in a 2 family home, open floor plan, carpeting and hardwood floors, storage available in basement, near NY Bus and Train.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
11 LADWIK LN
11 Ladwik Lane, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, tranquil location of town, recently renovated 2nd floor apartment in great location. renovated tiled baths and kitchen, laundry room with W/D installed, large open LR/DR combo, CA and baseboard heat, 3 bedrooms with Mstr bath, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
325 PALISADE AVE
325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
631 sqft
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Botany Section
1 Unit Available
91 CUTLER ST
91 Cutler Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautifully updated, first floor apartment in Botany Village section. Private side entrance. New appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Kitchen/LR combination,Central air, alarm system. On-street parking; use of backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 Speer Ave
26 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Plenty of on-street parking. Use of new washer and dryer twice a week. Pets conditional. No smoking inside the apartment. Credit check and proof of income required.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
80 UNION AVE B2
80 Union Avenue, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location, great space! 1 Bdrm unit on the 2nd flr in a non-elevator building. Coin Operated W/D in bsmt. NO PETS, NO SMOKING

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
97 DARWIN AVE
97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Garfield
1 Unit Available
277 LANZA AVE
277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
863 sqft
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
102 WESLEY ST
102 Wesley Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
freshly painted with updated kitchen and King size bedroom

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rosemawr
1 Unit Available
84 CRESTHILL AVE
84 Cresthill Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This stunning and completely renovated colonial style home situated on one of the most desirable streets is now available for rent! Turn key ready for the particular renter! Pay attention to detail!!! Formal living room and dining room boasts

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Allwood
1 Unit Available
169 MT PROSPECT AVE
169 Mount Prospect Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 169 MT PROSPECT AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.

Median Rent in Passaic

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Passaic is $1,217, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,450.
Studio
$1,096
1 Bed
$1,217
2 Beds
$1,450
3+ Beds
$1,870
City GuidePassaic
Passaic, NJ is known as "The Birthplace of Television" because it’s believed to be the location of the first television station to transmit to homes.

Passaic, New Jersey is a city of 69,781 people that holds the title of being the largest municipality in New Jersey! The town is located just north of Newark on the Passaic River. Its only 10 miles from New York City! Just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple, it makes for a super convenient commute for anyone who needs to be in the city often. The population is varied with a large Jewish community and also a sizable Polish community. The Italian Americans used to be the most prevalent cultural group, but the population has declined quite a bit over the years. Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of the Brady Bunch, grew up here, and the neighborhood is thought to be an inspiration for the peaceful Brady neighborhood seen on TV.

Moving to Passaic

Once you've figured out where you're going to look for a home in Passaic, be sure to bring all your paperwork when you meet with your broker or potential landlord. They'll want to see the whole nine yards - proper ID, credit history, references, proof of income, bank statements, etc. etc. If you don't have all this on hand, it could clog up the application process, so try to come prepared to save yourself the time. You'll also want to bring your checkbook and be prepared to write a fat one out to your new landlord. Rents here might be lower than Manhattan but they're not inexpensive. Either way, renting will save you the astronomical property taxes that people who live here pay - New Jersey has one of the highest real estate taxes in the nation! Oy vey.

Neighborhoods

The city is broken down into a number of business districts and quieter neighborhoods. Here are a few of the more popular ones.

Passaic Park: This is the southwest part of town and its a mainly residential area with a large Jewish population. There are quite a few yeshivas, Orthodox synagogues and other institutions as well as many kosher food options. The area is pricey mcprice and has a lot of gigantic homes built over the last 100 years. Many of them are old Victorian and Tudor homes, giving the area a very quaint and charming feel. There are also huge apartment complexes and hi rise apartments, such as Carlton Tower and Barry Gardens. Living here provides easy and walkable access to many of the towns amenities.

Passaic Street/Columbia Avenue: This area is also primarily renter occupied so get ready to find the apartment complex youve been waiting for. Prices are quite a bit lower here, especially for rentals and you can find a cozy studio or one bedroom apartment for less than half what you would pay in Manhattan. Scale back on costs and save some money by living in this quaint community... then spend your extra cash on food and drinks in the Big Apple. The alternative is spending your life savings on a cramped space in Manhattan proper and never being able to enjoy yourself because youre strapped for cash all the time! Think it over.

Monroe Street: This area near Parker Avenue is also crazy expensive but most of the property is occupied by renters and you can find some small apartments for a reasonable cost. This is a very urban feeling area so you will probably find a highrise apartment or condo in the center of everything and be able to walk to restaurants, shops and public transit as well. It's got lots of executives living in top-floor penthouses with views to the other side of the river. Think of yourself as Gatsby in East Egg, watching the lights blinking at you across the water.

Brook Avenue: This area is right near Veterans Memorial Park, a nice area with a lovely lake. There are small, winding streets with large homes that will cost you an arm and two legs. Theres not a rental in sight here so, though there are apartment complexes in the area, youll be hard pressed to find and apartments for rent in this area. Unless youre looking for an enormous single-family home or a powerhouse apartment building decked out with all the frills, you should probably look elsewhere. It has a lot of older historic homes from the '30s and '40s and has a wonderful aesthetic. Once people get here, they dont leave, meaning there is a 0.0% vacancy rate.

Paulison Avenue & Howe Avenue: This is home to St. Mary's Hospital, so it's likely that a lot of your neighbors here will work in the medical field. It also slants into the Passaic, NJ Transit station, which is convenient for commuters. Broadway is a prominent part of town, with some shops and restaurants. For the most part the area is quiet and friendly with easy access to entertainment. It’s also less expensive than other neighborhoods and has some good-sized apartments for rent.

Living in Passaic

Passaic can be quite pricey because of its central location and easy access to NYC. It's not as ritzy as other neighborhoods in nearby Bergen County, but Passaic knows how to keep it classy. The downtown area has a very urban feel and rents are going to be lower than the outer areas with bigger, older homes and prettier surroundings. Most neighborhoods here eagerly welcome renters and people new to town will feel right at home in the transient mix of people from all over. If you're thinking about driving into Manhattan, think twice. The NJ transit can get you there in about half the time and it’s much less than what you'll spend on gas and tolls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Passaic?
In Passaic, the median rent is $1,096 for a studio, $1,217 for a 1-bedroom, $1,450 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,870 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Passaic, check out our monthly Passaic Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Passaic?
Some of the colleges located in the Passaic area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Passaic?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Passaic from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Passaic 1 BedroomsPassaic 3 Bedrooms
Passaic Apartments with Parking