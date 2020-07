Amenities

Avalon Bowery Place, located in New York City, features studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Manhattan apartments. These pet friendly, Bowery apartment homes include kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, floor to ceiling windows, and hardwood floors. Avalon Bowery Place offers a fitness center, rooftop terrace with lounge, WiFi access in common areas, garage parking, and game room. Located near shipping and dining in SoHo, NoHo, the East Village, NoLita, and Lower East Side and close to F, D, B, Q, 6, N, and R trains.