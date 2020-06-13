141 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ📍
Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.
Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie.
Downtown Paterson: Downtown offers newer apartments at affordable prices. Situated on tree-lined streets, within walking distance to the Paterson museum, shopping and restaurants. Downtown is the perfect spot to live for those in need of an easy commute, evidenced by the super painless access to the Garden State Parkway, the NJ Turnpike and Interstate 80. Convenience is king in Downtown Paterson.
Great Falls Historic District: The Historic District has recently undergone a major facelift and old mills and other industrial buildings have been converted into apartments and condos. The apartments here are a bit more spacious than those found downtown and only about a year old, typically featuring upgraded, energy efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Located within close proximity to downtown, as well as the Cultural Center, the park and those neat waterfalls, the Historic District is the prime spot for residents.
Lakeview: Housing here tends to be single-family homes (3 bedrooms) with good-sized yards, as well as apartments. Lakeview, which is located in the southern part of Paterson, is only a 25-minute commute to midtown Manhattan, for those who work in the city. On the weekends, residents can treat themselves to local goodies from the Paterson Farmers Market that have recently seen some renovations, something usually necessary after nearly 80 years of operation.
Eastside Park Historic District: Recognized, both nationally and statewide, as a historic district (that’s right, another one!), Eastside Park possesses all the requisite government protected monuments and buildings where something important happened one time while ago. There's movie nights in the park and community garage sales. Homes here can be a bit big, some are even mansions, but many are single-family Tudor, bi-level and Colonial style homes. The apartments and townhomes here are a bit on the expensive side; however they are within walking distance to public transportation.
Hillcrest: A very desirable neighborhood. The spacious single-family homes (many built around the 1980s) and apartment living at livable prices make it easy to see why residents flock to it. Hillcrest homes are large and welcoming while the apartments, condos, townhomes are cozy dwellings with classy brick exteriors.
If you’re a fan of utilizing all sorts of public transportation, you’re in luck. Paterson’s got the hook-up. Hop aboard the NJ Transit commuter rail or the Port Bus Authority if you need to head into Manhattan. If you’re travelling instate, the other bus systems will carry you throughout the major New Jersey areas, including Newark, Bergen and other major cities. To make your way in around Paterson and other parts of New Jersey, access to all major highways (Interstate 80, Garden State Parkway), as well as state routes is available in Paterson. If you’re feeling the need to take a dandy lil’ stroll, residents can also walk or ride bikes to get around.
Paterson offers a bit of country, not to mention gorgeous waterfalls (which lead way to frequent rainbows after a shower or two) to its residents. Community get-togethers coexist with downtown shopping and a bustling art community. So, what are you waiting for? A sleek, new lifestyle awaits you in the “Silk City.”