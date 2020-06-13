Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
299 JEFFERSON ST
299 Jefferson Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 299 JEFFERSON ST in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
87 N 1ST ST
87 North 1st Street, Paterson, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Updated eat in kitchen and updated baths, newly painted. Includes 2nd and 3rd flr. Use of backyard shared with 1st floor.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
339 PAXTON ST
339 Paxton Street, Paterson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home offering 3 Floors of living space! Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, full bath on 1st floor. Partial renovation of 3 full bathrooms that includes brand new toilets & vanities. 2 extra rooms in finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
249-251 5TH AVE
249-251 5th Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly constructed Apartment, close to route 20. New appliances, High Ceilings. Large Bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
123 N MAIN ST
123 North Main Street, Paterson, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Kitchen with granite countertops. No pets. 2 bedroom 1 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Sandy Hill
1 Unit Available
31 DOVER ST
31 Dover Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Come see this fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet area. It is available immediately. Come see this fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet area. It is available immediately.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
152 N. 3rd Street
152 North 3rd Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 N. 3rd Street in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
463 PREAKNESS AVE
463 Preakness Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Your Next Potential Paterson apartment! Located in a very residential area, this 1 Bedroom apartment is a great option! This unit provides you with a living room, kitchen, 1 spacious bedroom, and 1 full bath! It offers you 1 car parking for an
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
267 Martha Avenue
267 Martha Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BRAND NEW HOUSE BE THE FIRST TO LIVE HERE! Beautiful, NEW, DEAD-END street, 2 bedrooms with living room, Eat-in kitchen, laundry room, full bath, dishwasher, microwave, washer n dryer hookup, hardwood floors, 1st/ground floor appt.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.

Median Rent in Paterson

Last updated Nov. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Paterson is $1,015, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,209.
Studio
$914
1 Bed
$1,015
2 Beds
$1,209
3+ Beds
$1,560
City GuidePaterson
Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie.

Neighborhoods in Paterson

Downtown Paterson: Downtown offers newer apartments at affordable prices. Situated on tree-lined streets, within walking distance to the Paterson museum, shopping and restaurants. Downtown is the perfect spot to live for those in need of an easy commute, evidenced by the super painless access to the Garden State Parkway, the NJ Turnpike and Interstate 80. Convenience is king in Downtown Paterson.

Great Falls Historic District: The Historic District has recently undergone a major facelift and old mills and other industrial buildings have been converted into apartments and condos. The apartments here are a bit more spacious than those found downtown and only about a year old, typically featuring upgraded, energy efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Located within close proximity to downtown, as well as the Cultural Center, the park and those neat waterfalls, the Historic District is the prime spot for residents.

Lakeview: Housing here tends to be single-family homes (3 bedrooms) with good-sized yards, as well as apartments. Lakeview, which is located in the southern part of Paterson, is only a 25-minute commute to midtown Manhattan, for those who work in the city. On the weekends, residents can treat themselves to local goodies from the Paterson Farmers Market that have recently seen some renovations, something usually necessary after nearly 80 years of operation.

Eastside Park Historic District: Recognized, both nationally and statewide, as a historic district (that’s right, another one!), Eastside Park possesses all the requisite government protected monuments and buildings where something important happened one time while ago. There's movie nights in the park and community garage sales. Homes here can be a bit big, some are even mansions, but many are single-family Tudor, bi-level and Colonial style homes. The apartments and townhomes here are a bit on the expensive side; however they are within walking distance to public transportation.

Hillcrest: A very desirable neighborhood. The spacious single-family homes (many built around the 1980s) and apartment living at livable prices make it easy to see why residents flock to it. Hillcrest homes are large and welcoming while the apartments, condos, townhomes are cozy dwellings with classy brick exteriors.

Puttering around Paterson:

If you’re a fan of utilizing all sorts of public transportation, you’re in luck. Paterson’s got the hook-up. Hop aboard the NJ Transit commuter rail or the Port Bus Authority if you need to head into Manhattan. If you’re travelling instate, the other bus systems will carry you throughout the major New Jersey areas, including Newark, Bergen and other major cities. To make your way in around Paterson and other parts of New Jersey, access to all major highways (Interstate 80, Garden State Parkway), as well as state routes is available in Paterson. If you’re feeling the need to take a dandy lil’ stroll, residents can also walk or ride bikes to get around.

Paterson offers a bit of country, not to mention gorgeous waterfalls (which lead way to frequent rainbows after a shower or two) to its residents. Community get-togethers coexist with downtown shopping and a bustling art community. So, what are you waiting for? A sleek, new lifestyle awaits you in the “Silk City.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Paterson?
In Paterson, the median rent is $914 for a studio, $1,015 for a 1-bedroom, $1,209 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,560 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Paterson, check out our monthly Paterson Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Paterson?
Some of the colleges located in the Paterson area include Passaic County Community College, LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Paterson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Paterson from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

