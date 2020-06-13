141 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ

Puttering around Paterson:

If you’re a fan of utilizing all sorts of public transportation, you’re in luck. Paterson’s got the hook-up. Hop aboard the NJ Transit commuter rail or the Port Bus Authority if you need to head into Manhattan. If you’re travelling instate, the other bus systems will carry you throughout the major New Jersey areas, including Newark, Bergen and other major cities. To make your way in around Paterson and other parts of New Jersey, access to all major highways (Interstate 80, Garden State Parkway), as well as state routes is available in Paterson. If you’re feeling the need to take a dandy lil’ stroll, residents can also walk or ride bikes to get around.

Paterson offers a bit of country, not to mention gorgeous waterfalls (which lead way to frequent rainbows after a shower or two) to its residents. Community get-togethers coexist with downtown shopping and a bustling art community. So, what are you waiting for? A sleek, new lifestyle awaits you in the “Silk City.”