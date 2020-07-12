235 Apartments for rent in West Village, New York, NY
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
23 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,926
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,763
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,894
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,195
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
20 Cornelia Street is located at 20 Cornelia Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 20 Cornelia Street offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments .
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 06:48am
1 Unit Available
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 238-240 West 4th Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 03:25am
1 Unit Available
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 148 West 10th Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 02:54am
1 Unit Available
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 48-50 Greenwich Ave. in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
231 West 13th Street
231 West 13th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 231 West 13th Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
120 W 13th NEW YORK 65
120 West 13th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
NO FEE CHARMING RENOVATED STUDIO IN WEST VILLAGE - Property Id: 290997 NO FEE ! BEAUTIFUL, CHARMING STUDIO IN THE WEST VILLAGE, IN A WELL MAINTAINED ELEVATOR BUILDING. APARTMENT FEATURES: HIGH CEILINGS. LARGE WINDOWS WITH GREAT NATURAL SUNLIGHT.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Jane St 3D
26 Jane St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,587
1 BD, 1 BA in prime West Village! Location >>> - Property Id: 313544 This is a 1 Bedroom located in the Heart of the West Village! This apartment features...
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
692 Greenwich St j
692 Greenwich Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
NO FEE HUGE 2BR(FLEX 3)/2 BATH, ELEVATOR/LAUNDRY - Property Id: 311261 TENANTS JUST MOVED OUT! APARTMENT WILL BE POLISHED, PAINTED AND CLEANED! NO FEE, VERY SPACIOUS TRUE 2 BDR 2BATH+ TWO LIVING ROOMS, CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A THIRD QUEEN SIZE
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Christopher St 4L
125 Christopher St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,590
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME WEST VILLAGE! RENOVATED 1 BDR LOFT. ELEVATOR - Property Id: 281816 AMAZING, NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BDR LOFT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE CHARMING WEST VILLAGE STEPS AWAY FROM THE SUBWAY, PATH, BARS, STORES AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Jane St
26 Jane Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,494
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Amazing STUDIO in west village NO FEE! - Property Id: 311098 This is a NO FEE APARTMENT We Are Offering a 1 Month OP AND 6 Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease (All OP's Are Paid at Lease Signing AND 6 Weeks Free Starting in the 6th Month) ***The
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 W 11th St
207 West 11th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,139
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 Bedroom in West Village No Fee - Property Id: 305912 Bright 1 Bedroom in West Village No Fee Comfortable, bright one bedroom in PRIME West Village! One month free on a 12 month lease. Net rent advertised.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 Hudson Street 3z
496 Hudson St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
642 sqft
West Village 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 111869 Sun drenched true one bedroom in the heart of the West Village! Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, dark oak floors, crown molding, decorative fireplace, and great custom closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
459 6th ave New York New York TH
459 6th Avenue, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,200
2500 sqft
Massive brand new townhouse 4BR/3BTH/TERRACE - Property Id: 297145 Full massive townhouse west village Beautifully renovated 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with large loft space and a private outdoor terrace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 Jane St 2
29 Jane Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,999
A Beautiful Apartment in the Heart of West Village - Property Id: 180205 This apartment is 1 bedroom that features a decorative fireplace, granite countertop island kitchen, and more! Contact me to view today Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
101 Charles Street
101 Charles Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
600 sqft
Description: Renovated with exposed brick walls, full bath and dishwasher. Access to a roof deck overlooking the heart of the west village.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
190 W 10th St
190 West 10th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
800 sqft
Actual Apartment Photos! Location: W 10th & W 4th 1/A/B/C/D/E/F trains Reach out for video & scheduling Spacious two bedroom apartment in the heart of the West Village! Queen size bedrooms Ample closets throughout Renovated Kitchen with SS
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
152 Bank Street
152 Bank Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,000
Welcome home to Bank Street! It's the feeling you'll have when walking into this spacious West Village 1 bedroom. Huge bonus, electricity is included in the monthly rent. You are responsible for the internet, and TV cable.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
51 Morton Street
51 Morton Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,895
THE MOST CHARMING STREET IN THE WEST VILLAGE!! This 1 bedroom apartment has been beautifully renovated and boasts 10 1/2' ceilings, South & North exposures from over-sized, recessed lighting, solid oak hardwood floors with mahogany inlay, an
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
270 Bleecker Street
270 Bleecker Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This true three bedroom apartment on the corner of Bleecker and Morton, right in the heart of the west village, is one of the best deals you will find downtown! This is a perfect apartment for anyone who wants a large living room and needs three
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
26 Cornelia Street
26 Cornelia Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,400
In the Heart of Greenwich Village, this stunning alcove apartment get excellent light! Northern exposure. Amazing Central Village location, only one block from 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas).
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
154 Waverly Place
154 Waverly Place, New York, NY
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
This magnificent West Village Townhouse with Lush English Garden, is an exceptionally impressive 22.5' wide Greek revival single family townhouse located in the heart of the Village.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
240 W 10th St
240 West 10th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,400
PRIVATE PATIO! Renovated One Bedroom in the Heart of the West Village with Washer and Dryer in Unit! Beautifully renovated one bedroom featuring: -Bosch Washer and Dryer in Unit -Stainless Steel Appliances -Dishwasher -Microwave -Recessed
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 Jones Street
2 Jones Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Jones Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEdgewater, NJKearny, NJCliffside Park, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgefield, NJRutherford, NJFort Lee, NJPalisades Park, NJNorth Arlington, NJRidgefield Park, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJHarrison, NJWallington, NJLodi, NJ