midtown east
Last updated July 12 2020
175 Apartments for rent in Midtown East, New York, NY
Last updated July 12
$
57 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,744
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12
$
7 Units Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Last updated July 10
14 Units Available
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,569
1 Bedroom
$3,600
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
Located at 150 East 44th Street, The Metropolis is in the heart of Midtown and soars 52 stories in the airtaking its place in the Manhattan skyline.
Last updated July 10
5 Units Available
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,800
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
The Sutton Collection, located in the heart of Sutton Place, is made up of three unique buildings at 404 East 55th Street, 405 East 54th Street and 360 East 55th Street.
Last updated July 10
16 Units Available
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$5,005
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
The Belmont
320 E 46th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
The elegant Belmont in Manhattan's historic Turtle Bay district has an international appeal and a reputation for luxurious privacy in a vibrant neighborhood.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,854
2 Bedrooms
$6,412
3 Bedrooms
$8,245
The Bristol is a well-known prestigious New York address in the sophisticated Sutton Place neighborhood. All its apartments are unusually large. Even one-bedroom homes are designed with one and half baths.
Last updated July 10
5 Units Available
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,215
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 East 44th Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10
6 Units Available
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies.
Last updated July 10
5 Units Available
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,215
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Beaux Arts in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
211 East 53rd Street
211 East 53rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
NEW! Rare and wonderful opportunity to live in an impeccable, SUN-SPLASHED, XXL real 2 Bedrooms beauty of approx 1000sf in a luxury and friendly full-service doorman building with both South and West bright and picturesque exposures.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
222 E 44th St
222 East 44th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,900
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee - Property Id: 305949 Bright Studio in Turtle Bay No Fee Alcove studio with wall of windows, river views, and separate alcove.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
300 E 44th St
300 East 44th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,115
Huge Studio in doorman building in Midtown east - Property Id: 299635 Renovated Studio in a Doorman building. Great Location Steps to subway station, restaurants, Grand Central. GYM Doorman Laundry Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
48 W 56TH ST A
48 West 56th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
Stunning tree room renovated apartment in midtown - Property Id: 297814 The apartment counts with 3 large rooms and a 4th private room that could be use as an office. high ceilings with a bright skylight on top of the living room area.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
341 E 55th St
341 East 55th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
A Nice-Looking 1BR Apartment! - Property Id: 180247 A large 1 bedroom apartment with a laundry room in the building! For more information, please contact: Joshua Lyttle Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
336 East 59th Street
336 East 59th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two-bedroom, one bath apartment available Uptown! Ed-Koch Bridge views! NO BROKER'S FEE! - This large two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment located one flight up in a well-maintained, pre-war building.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
145 E 48th Street
145 E 48th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom Apartment in the Heart Of New York City. Eat-in-kitchen, living room/dining room, Large windows, 24 hour doorman, roof deck, bike room, garage with access through the building.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
232 E 53 Street
232 East 53rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
650 sqft
Renovated wood floors, New bath, updated Kitchen furnished apt in quiet pet free and smoking free building. Large private Balcony off Living room. Near subway station by 1/2 blocks. Available now.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
339 East 57th Street
339 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom in an immaculate elevator building. Live in super and laundry in the basement. In the rear of the building this apartment is extremely quiet.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
57 West 58th Street
57 West 58th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM - LONG TERM- 6 months - 12 months In the heart of Central Park South; One block from famed Artists Gate entrance to Central Park.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
346 East 58th Street 1B
346 E 58th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
CYOF - Live near it all in this spacious, charming, one bedroom apartment with a high ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. This unique apartment features wood floors and a beautiful renovated bathroom and three large closets throughout.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45 West 54th Street
45 West 54th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,567
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1st. Beautifully renovated, large alcove studio in prime Midtown location. Looking for an absolutely impeccable apartment to call home? Well, look no further.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
135 East 54th Street
135 East 54th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,595
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE Large Studio with Private Terrace Wonderful large, south facing studio in a well-maintained condo located between Park and Lexington Avenues.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
24 West 45th Street
24 West 45th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, sexy and spacious loft with keyed elevator access around the corner from Bryant Park, Whole Foods and all the best of Midtown.
