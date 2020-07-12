/
upper east side
619 Apartments for rent in Upper East Side, New York, NY
18 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,720
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,190
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,387
2 Bedrooms
$4,762
3 Bedrooms
$8,154
The Somerset's elegant lobby and beautiful public spaces set the stage for luxury living. Like all Glenwood properties, it was built with an eye for the long term.
10 Units Available
The Andover
1675 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Located in the quaint village of Gracie Point, The Andover boasts spacious apartments for the small or growing family. Large rooms encompass the one to three bedroom layouts.
4 Units Available
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,237
3 Bedrooms
$9,533
4 Bedrooms
$12,742
Manhattan's first rental built with condominium quality finishes. Each floor has only four apartments that open to a common, exclusive foyer. Interesting layouts include sunken living rooms, large airy rooms and 9-foot ceilings.
6 Units Available
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,579
The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers.
6 Units Available
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,954
The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge.
1 Unit Available
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 East 89th Street is a rare opportunity for pre-war rental living in the heart of the Upper East Side.
2 Units Available
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,404
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point.
4 Units Available
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,988
2 Bedrooms
$6,646
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
4 Units Available
The Ventura
240 E 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
1 Bedroom
$4,088
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
Centrally located at 240 East 86th Street, The Ventura is a 25-story tower offering 240 contemporary rental apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
17 Units Available
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,820
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,260
1053 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
3 Units Available
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,700
1 Bedroom
$3,300
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
UNBEATABLE LOCATION. SUPERIOR SERVICE.\nCarnegie Hill is a New York neighborhood that has it all. Now, theres a way to live in the heart of it with even more. Learn about the extraordinary amenities Monterey at Lex has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Gorgeous one bedroom $2300 Gorgeous 1bedroom $2300 - Property Id: 252204 Bright one bedroom / one bathroom apartment with windows in every room.
16 Units Available
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,750
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
4 Units Available
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,479
2 Bedrooms
$6,229
Stratford apartments are luxury homes large enough to host parties and comes with its own beach house with a view of the city. You'll have full use of the large roof top pool and lounge, sunroom, saunas, and children's pool.
2 Units Available
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,775
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12 EAST 86TH STREET is located at 12 EAST 86TH STREET New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 12 EAST 86TH STREET offers Studio to 4 bedroom apartments .
8 Units Available
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,837
1 Bedroom
$3,387
2 Bedrooms
$4,120
Residents call The Fairmont home for many reasons. Besides the dynamic energy of the Upper East Side location on 2nd Avenue, the world's cuisine is within a five minute walk in any direction.
2 Units Available
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.
13 Units Available
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,019
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,033
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,133
1015 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Wimbledon in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,395
A warm greeting home by a friendly staff sets the tone for living at The Caldwell. (No one knows why this building has attracted such a long tradition of great doormen, but it has, and they make it home for everyone.
10 Units Available
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
1 Bedroom
$3,020
2 Bedrooms
$4,945
Home to New Yorkers for almost five decades, this historic icon was perhaps the largest, most impressive high-rise luxury apartment of its day.
5 Units Available
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,487
2 Bedrooms
$5,679
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer.
1 Unit Available
389 East 89th Street
389 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting 7/15. 3 blocks from Q train at 2nd Avenue Subway at 86th Street. Potential for convertible 2-bedroom. Beautiful sunlight floods this new construction one-bedroom with a European chefs kitchen.
