Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym package receiving yoga elevator garage parking on-site laundry pool table

NO BROKER FEES. Located between Manhattan's Chelsea and NoMad neighborhoods, Beatrice is a sleek tower perched atop the Eventi Hotel offering exquisite apartments starting on the 26th floor. With gracious layouts, ultra-luxurious interior appointments and iconic river and city views through expansive walls of windows, Beatrice represents a new level of sophisticated city living. Amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, yoga studio and an exclusive Cloud Lounge and sun deck. Residents will also enjoy on-site hotel amenities including farm-to-table restaurant, Humphrey, and a dynamic urban park space featuring seasonal art installations and events.