Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
NJ
/
Rutgers University-Newark
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM

112 Apartments For Rent Near Rutgers University-Newark

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
30 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
45 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Greenwood
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
755 sqft
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.

1 of 32

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Ampere
11 Floyd Ave 2
11 Floyd Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 11 Floyd Ave - Property Id: 316444 4 Blocks to NJ Transit light rail, NJ Transit / Decamp bus -- (30 min into NYC) 5 minute drive to the stop and shop grocery store Minutes to major highways -- (GSP / Rout 280 / Rout 3 /

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrison
435 William St 1st Flr
435 William St, Harrison, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3000 sqft
Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134 The apartment has 98% of new renovation Brand New Renovation, outside and inside 1) New high energy save windows 2) High ceiling 3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
771 S 20TH
771 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
New construction in the heart of Newark. 2nd Floor unit features open concept Living Room/Dinning Room/Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas/Stove and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
45 CRAWFORD ST
45 Crawford St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 3 Bedroom 2.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors, updated and balcony, Room with Washer/Dryer hook-up available; Gas and Electric Free Parking Spot Provided Pets Allowed: 1 Pet Maximum

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
Looking to be just a short distance from Newark Penn Station and close to all downtown activities (including Whole Foods, The Prudential Center & Dinosaur BBQ)? Don't miss this opportunity to have a newly renovated 2-bedroom just 15 minutes from

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrison
206 South 6th Street 2
206 6th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Be the first to live in the is gorgeous apartment. - Property Id: 221243 BE THE FIRST TO LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS APPARTMENT!! 3 beds and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has on- suite.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Harrison
225 HARRISON AVE
225 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Walk into a Tv room, eat in kitchen, dining room, all stainless steel appliances, stackable laundry ready for use. Second floor 2 large bedrooms with there own full bathrooms in each, large closets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
57 Hillcrest Ter
57 Hillcrest Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
57 Hillcrest Ter East Orange Available NOW - Property Id: 319519 Single Home 3 Bedroom 2 Baths two car garage available NOW quiet street nice backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
140 Sussex Ave
140 Sussex Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
NEW LUXURY FINISHINGS! original architectural details IN UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS IN NEWARK. A MUST SEE!!!! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University