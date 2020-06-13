267 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ

Life in Clifton

Clifton has everything you need. Although the show "Jersey Shore" was a bit of an exaggeration and the cast members weren't even from New Jersey one thing about the show was accurate: a lot of people in New Jersey place a high importance on tanning and staying fit. So there are a lot of gyms you can join to pump up or stay slim, and lots of tanning salons so you can get your glow. Don't worry there's more to Clifton than ripped muscles. Keep reading and you will see what we mean.

Smart kids

The quality of the schools is another great reason to choose Clifton. Your kids will still have all the cultural benefits of being so close to New York City, but with much better school systems. New York City is known for the fact that a lot of the public schools aren't ideal, which is another big reason people move to the suburbs in New Jersey. Clifton residents put their money where their mouth is when it comes to the schools: the city spends $2,200 more per student than the national average.

Party time

The idea of moving to the 'burbs might sound boring if you loved the city, but luckily New Jersey is known for its music scene. New Jerseys music scene is nothing new and goes all the way back to the days of Frank Sinatra. Of course most people know about famous native sons like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, but may not be aware that members of numerous indie bands are from the Garden State, too.

What this means about Clifton is that going to the 'burbs isn't like getting old and giving up, just because you're moving out of the city. In addition to the great music scene in New Jersey, theres also a plenty of nightclubs to listen to your favorite bands at.

Dining Galore

If you enjoy a great meal, you will the amazing restaurants in Clifton. Hope you like Italian food, because there is a lot of it here. If you don't, maybe you should re-think your tastes and give restaurants like La Riviera Gastronomia and La Riviera Trattoria a try. If these places don't turn you into a pasta lover, there's no hope. Don't worry, if you're hard set against garlic and pasta, there are still places for you to eat here. If burgers and chili dogs are more your style, the Hot Grill is a local legend for chili cheeseburgers and fries with gravy, and Zinburger has gourmet-style burgers with a full bar.

The Outdoors

Everyone should get outside from time to time, and Clifton makes it easy for you to do so. Brookdale Park, which spans 121 acres and is a highlight of the town, provides you with the perfect opportunity to breath clean air and get some exercise. You can enjoy the miles of walking trails, baseball diamonds and soccer fields, or take Fido to the dog park. A lot of people come here to work out among the rose garden and ancient trees. If you're single and active, this could even be a great place to meet someone! If you're not active, you can sit and pretend you're resting after a long jog. We won't tell on you.

New Jersey has a ton of suburbs to choose from, and each has a different character. Although Clifton still has a higher than average cost of living compared to the national averages, its still cheaper than the towns in Bergen and Essex County. This makes Clifton a more affordable option for those who want to have a good quality of life out in the 'burbs. Its a little more down to earth than some of the other suburbs, which makes it comfortable and real.