Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

267 Apartments for rent in Clifton, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Rosemawr
8 Units Available
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
45 La Salle Ave.
45 Lasalle Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Immaculate 2nd floor unit in a 2 family home, open floor plan, carpeting and hardwood floors, storage available in basement, near NY Bus and Train.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
11 LADWIK LN
11 Ladwik Lane, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, tranquil location of town, recently renovated 2nd floor apartment in great location. renovated tiled baths and kitchen, laundry room with W/D installed, large open LR/DR combo, CA and baseboard heat, 3 bedrooms with Mstr bath, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
277 CHARLES ST
277 Charles Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This sunny, well maintained split level has everything you're looking for! Open floor plan with over 2000 SF of living space! Updated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances and separate

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dutch Hill
1 Unit Available
16 WILSON ST
16 Wilson St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath on the 2nd floor of a 4 family home. Living room, large eat-in-kitchen, full bath with tub, storage area. Large, fenced, shared backyard. Easy on street parking. Pets negotiable. Virtual Tour Available.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Botany Section
1 Unit Available
91 CUTLER ST
91 Cutler Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautifully updated, first floor apartment in Botany Village section. Private side entrance. New appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Kitchen/LR combination,Central air, alarm system. On-street parking; use of backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Allwood
1 Unit Available
218 BEVERLY HILL RD
218 Beverly Hill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome Home. Rental is located in an incredible location. The home boasts 7 rms. 3 bdrm. and 2 full baths. The 1st fl. includes a liv.rm., din.rm., kit, 2 bdrm, 1 full bth and H/W floors throughout. 2nd fl. includes a mstr.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Richfield
1 Unit Available
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
639 Paulison Ave
639 Paulison Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Located in a very convenient area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Finished Basement, 1.5 Bath, Heated Porch, Patio, 1 Car Garage plus 2 Car parking, Washer-Dryer hookup, Walk up Attic.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 Speer Ave
26 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Plenty of on-street parking. Use of new washer and dryer twice a week. Pets conditional. No smoking inside the apartment. Credit check and proof of income required.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
80 UNION AVE B2
80 Union Avenue, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location, great space! 1 Bdrm unit on the 2nd flr in a non-elevator building. Coin Operated W/D in bsmt. NO PETS, NO SMOKING

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Middle Village
1 Unit Available
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Albion
1 Unit Available
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
South Paterson
1 Unit Available
95 W 1ST ST
95 West 1st Street, Clifton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Renovated 2nd floor apartment with specious finished attic, 4 bedrooms, sun room, big eat in kitchen,ample closet space. Use of back yard. close to all highways and shopping areas. Apartment will be freshly painted before lease start

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
125 WOODLAWN AVE
125 Woodlawn Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Athenia
1 Unit Available
102 WESLEY ST
102 Wesley Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
freshly painted with updated kitchen and King size bedroom

Median Rent in Clifton

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clifton is $1,320, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,572.
Studio
$1,188
1 Bed
$1,320
2 Beds
$1,572
3+ Beds
$2,027
City GuideClifton
Many scenes from the TV show "The Sopranos" were filmed in Clifton, but despite the cinematic mafia connection, you wont have to watch out for gangsters here.

New York City is one of the most exciting and interesting cities in the entire world, but you pay dearly for the privilege. High rents for cramped quarters being the biggest price you have to pay. Considering this, nearby New Jersey starts to look like a great alternative when it comes to saving money and expanding your living space. If you plan on having kids, getting out of the city is almost a necessity, unless you really want your whole family squeezing into a 500 square foot apartment in New York. I' sure junior wouldn't be to happy about that. New Jersey is an awesome choice for affordability, and Clifton has a lot to offer. That's why Clifton's population has grown 7 percent since the year 2000, even while some other nearby places have grown more slowly or even declined.

Moving to Clifton

Clifton isnt a lot cheaper than New York City but the difference is the amount of space you get for your money! Instead of being cramped in a studio apartment, you can actually get some square footage to spread out in instead. The kids might even be able to get their own bedrooms instead of having to sleep on bunk beds.

Moving to Clifton is easier than moving to New York City, too. Most likely you can find an apartment without having to go through a broker, although an apartment locator can definitely help you make a match between you and the apartment of your dreams. One bedroom apartments for rent are the easiest to find, and some apartment complexes might even offer move-in specials on these because one bedroom apartments usually have the most vacancies.

Three bedroom apartments for rent are often the most difficult to find, so be prepared for a wait list! People renting three-bedroom apartments tend to stay put a little longer, so you may need to spend more time looking at different complexes, or get on a waiting list for one to open up.

Finding houses for rent in Clifton doesn't have to be a bad ordeal. If you have pets you can probably find a place that will let you bring Lassie or Fluffy, though you may have to pay extra rent or put down extra deposits.

Neighborhoods

OK, so you've decided to give Clifton a look have you? Well, take a look at our neighborhood descriptions before you do, so you actually know where to look. Yeah, we're helpful like that!

Clifton/Montclair: Clifton/Montclair is right on the border between Clifton and Montclair, just as the name suggests. This is considered the best neighborhood in Clifton, but not surprisingly, it isn't cheap. OK, that's an understatement. Your wallet will definitely take a beating in this area.$$$$$

Athenia: Atheniais where everything's happening. This neighborhood is where all the restaurants and bars are, and there aren't as many residential houses. However, there are some apartments in this area, which could make it a fun place to live, especially if you're young and single. $$

Richfield/Grove: Richfield/Grove is another residential area with safe streets, parks and decent apartments. $$

Lakeview: Lakeviewis a family-friendly neighborhood that is super affordable. Woo hoo! $$

Passaic/Paterson: This neighborhood is on the border with Passaic and Paterson, just as the name suggests. It has a bit of bad reputation with some of the locals because parts of the town are older, but that seems to be unwarranted. Crime isn't high anywhere in Clifton and if you use a little (or a lot) common sense, you should be pretty safe. $

Allwood: Allwood is great for those who commute to NYC because the express bus from the city has several stops through this part of town. $$$

Life in Clifton

Clifton has everything you need. Although the show "Jersey Shore" was a bit of an exaggeration and the cast members weren't even from New Jersey one thing about the show was accurate: a lot of people in New Jersey place a high importance on tanning and staying fit. So there are a lot of gyms you can join to pump up or stay slim, and lots of tanning salons so you can get your glow. Don't worry there's more to Clifton than ripped muscles. Keep reading and you will see what we mean.

Smart kids

The quality of the schools is another great reason to choose Clifton. Your kids will still have all the cultural benefits of being so close to New York City, but with much better school systems. New York City is known for the fact that a lot of the public schools aren't ideal, which is another big reason people move to the suburbs in New Jersey. Clifton residents put their money where their mouth is when it comes to the schools: the city spends $2,200 more per student than the national average.

Party time

The idea of moving to the 'burbs might sound boring if you loved the city, but luckily New Jersey is known for its music scene. New Jerseys music scene is nothing new and goes all the way back to the days of Frank Sinatra. Of course most people know about famous native sons like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, but may not be aware that members of numerous indie bands are from the Garden State, too.

What this means about Clifton is that going to the 'burbs isn't like getting old and giving up, just because you're moving out of the city. In addition to the great music scene in New Jersey, theres also a plenty of nightclubs to listen to your favorite bands at.

Dining Galore

If you enjoy a great meal, you will the amazing restaurants in Clifton. Hope you like Italian food, because there is a lot of it here. If you don't, maybe you should re-think your tastes and give restaurants like La Riviera Gastronomia and La Riviera Trattoria a try. If these places don't turn you into a pasta lover, there's no hope. Don't worry, if you're hard set against garlic and pasta, there are still places for you to eat here. If burgers and chili dogs are more your style, the Hot Grill is a local legend for chili cheeseburgers and fries with gravy, and Zinburger has gourmet-style burgers with a full bar.

The Outdoors

Everyone should get outside from time to time, and Clifton makes it easy for you to do so. Brookdale Park, which spans 121 acres and is a highlight of the town, provides you with the perfect opportunity to breath clean air and get some exercise. You can enjoy the miles of walking trails, baseball diamonds and soccer fields, or take Fido to the dog park. A lot of people come here to work out among the rose garden and ancient trees. If you're single and active, this could even be a great place to meet someone! If you're not active, you can sit and pretend you're resting after a long jog. We won't tell on you.

New Jersey has a ton of suburbs to choose from, and each has a different character. Although Clifton still has a higher than average cost of living compared to the national averages, its still cheaper than the towns in Bergen and Essex County. This makes Clifton a more affordable option for those who want to have a good quality of life out in the 'burbs. Its a little more down to earth than some of the other suburbs, which makes it comfortable and real.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clifton?
In Clifton, the median rent is $1,188 for a studio, $1,320 for a 1-bedroom, $1,572 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,027 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clifton, check out our monthly Clifton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clifton?
Some of the colleges located in the Clifton area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clifton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clifton from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

