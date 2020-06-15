All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 99 India Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
99 India Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

99 India Street

99 India Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

99 India Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous and unique 1,5br apartment on a second floor of a brownstone building on beautiful India street! Entire floor with 3 entrances and 7 windows! Very sunny and bright all day!Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with ceiling fans, beautiful windowed kitchen with s/s appliances and microwave, large living room, dining room, king size bedroom and an extra small bedroom on the side, that can be a second bedroom, a nursery or an office. Huge windowed bathroom with a tub.Prewar details, moldings and decorative fireplace, walk-in closet.Less than a block away from Greenpoint G train, NYC Ferry and waterfront!Cats are ok, no dogs sorry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 India Street have any available units?
99 India Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 India Street have?
Some of 99 India Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 India Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 India Street is pet friendly.
Does 99 India Street offer parking?
No, 99 India Street does not offer parking.
Does 99 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 India Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 India Street have a pool?
No, 99 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 India Street have accessible units?
No, 99 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 India Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 India Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 99 India Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity