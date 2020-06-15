99 India Street

Amenities
Gorgeous and unique 1,5br apartment on a second floor of a brownstone building on beautiful India street! Entire floor with 3 entrances and 7 windows! Very sunny and bright all day!Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with ceiling fans, beautiful windowed kitchen with s/s appliances and microwave, large living room, dining room, king size bedroom and an extra small bedroom on the side, that can be a second bedroom, a nursery or an office. Huge windowed bathroom with a tub.Prewar details, moldings and decorative fireplace, walk-in closet.Less than a block away from Greenpoint G train, NYC Ferry and waterfront!Cats are ok, no dogs sorry