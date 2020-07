Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar

Welcome to 814 St. John's Place, in the Heart of Crown Heights - Minutes to the 2,3,4,5 Subway Stations- One Bedroom plus basement space- Direct access to the shared backyard- Apartment faces the back and is quiet- Hardwood floors throughout - Shared Laundry in building's basement- Located near great coffee shops, shopping, bars, and restaurantsAvailable July 1Virtual tour-https://listings.piiqvr.com/viewer?token=5eea447f096ab03764609ccf&display=f