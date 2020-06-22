74 4th Avenue

Amenities
Fresh from the renovation mint, this unit has retained alot of its original Brooklyn charm with the addition of some modern touches. <br><br> Spacious bedrooms, each of them with a closet adjoin a very large living space and fully equipped kitchen with new appliances. The bathroom is also brand new with a glass enclosed shower and smart looking vanity. <br> <br> Ceiling fans in each room will keep the air moving during warmer months. Common laundry downstairs for convenience. Available FIOS for all your data needs. <br> <br> Transportation could not be easier with the 2,3,4,5,D,N,Q,R trains all within a stones throw at Atlantic Terminal!<br> Pet friendly so bring your furry friends! Call anytime for more information. <br> <br> Exclusively represented by Justin Dower - Ideal Properties Group - 631.466.1399 jdower@ipg.nyc