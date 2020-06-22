74 4th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Fresh from the renovation mint, this unit has retained alot of its original Brooklyn charm with the addition of some modern touches. <br><br> Spacious bedrooms, each of them with a closet adjoin a very large living space and fully equipped kitchen with new appliances. The bathroom is also brand new with a glass enclosed shower and smart looking vanity. <br> <br> Ceiling fans in each room will keep the air moving during warmer months. Common laundry downstairs for convenience. Available FIOS for all your data needs. <br> <br> Transportation could not be easier with the 2,3,4,5,D,N,Q,R trains all within a stones throw at Atlantic Terminal!<br> Pet friendly so bring your furry friends! Call anytime for more information. <br> <br> Exclusively represented by Justin Dower - Ideal Properties Group - 631.466.1399 jdower@ipg.nyc