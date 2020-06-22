All apartments in Brooklyn
74 4th Avenue
74 4th Avenue

74 4th Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh from the renovation mint, this unit has retained alot of its original Brooklyn charm with the addition of some modern touches. &lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt; Spacious bedrooms, each of them with a closet adjoin a very large living space and fully equipped kitchen with new appliances. The bathroom is also brand new with a glass enclosed shower and smart looking vanity. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Ceiling fans in each room will keep the air moving during warmer months. Common laundry downstairs for convenience. Available FIOS for all your data needs. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Transportation could not be easier with the 2,3,4,5,D,N,Q,R trains all within a stones throw at Atlantic Terminal!&lt;br&gt; Pet friendly so bring your furry friends! Call anytime for more information. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Exclusively represented by Justin Dower - Ideal Properties Group - 631.466.1399 jdower@ipg.nyc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 4th Avenue have any available units?
74 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 74 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
74 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 74 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 74 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 74 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 74 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
