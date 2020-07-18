572 Georgia Ave 2B

Amenities

3 Bedr Apart. /Great Deal/Check it Out!! - Property Id: 314211



Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn.

The building was recently completely renovated.

Lots of natural sunlight through out the apartment.

There are windows in every one of the rooms.

Location, location, location.

This property has close access to public transportation.

The #2 and "L" trains are just a few blocks away.

Het to Jay St, Downtown Brooklyn in 30 mins.

Get to 42nd st, Manhattan in 45 min.

Want to start or continue your workout routine?

Great, the Linden Park is just a 10 min. walk away.

Want to get your shopping on?

Great, the Gateway Mall is just a 10 min Drive away.



*** Programs Accepted ***



The Owner Pays for the Hear and Water

The Tenant Pays for the electricity and cooking gas

The building is not smoker nor Pet Friendly

No Pets Allowed



