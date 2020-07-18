All apartments in Brooklyn
572 Georgia Ave 2B

572 Georgia Ave · (646) 598-1198
Location

572 Georgia Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
3 Bedr Apart. /Great Deal/Check it Out!! - Property Id: 314211

Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn.
The building was recently completely renovated.
Lots of natural sunlight through out the apartment.
There are windows in every one of the rooms.
Location, location, location.
This property has close access to public transportation.
The #2 and "L" trains are just a few blocks away.
Het to Jay St, Downtown Brooklyn in 30 mins.
Get to 42nd st, Manhattan in 45 min.
Want to start or continue your workout routine?
Great, the Linden Park is just a 10 min. walk away.
Want to get your shopping on?
Great, the Gateway Mall is just a 10 min Drive away.

*** Programs Accepted ***

The Owner Pays for the Hear and Water
The Tenant Pays for the electricity and cooking gas
The building is not smoker nor Pet Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/572-georgia-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-2b/314211
Property Id 314211

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have any available units?
572 Georgia Ave 2B has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have?
Some of 572 Georgia Ave 2B's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Georgia Ave 2B currently offering any rent specials?
572 Georgia Ave 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Georgia Ave 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 Georgia Ave 2B is pet friendly.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B offer parking?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not offer parking.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have a pool?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not have a pool.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have accessible units?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Georgia Ave 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Georgia Ave 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
